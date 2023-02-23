Helping Blind Students Find Their Way with Guide Canes



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

For the blind and the visually impaired, navigating and scanning their surroundings is a difficult challenge.

The students of the School for the Blind, Afara Umuahia, Abia State have been contending with this challenge and looking for any form of assistance to cope with their unfortunate situation.

But a non-governmental organisation, John Obinna Chukwuemeka (JOC) Foundation has stepped in to offer a helping hand to the students.

The foundation donated 10 guide canes to the students to help them find their way in any environment they found themselves.

Aside from the guide canes the foundation also included two laptops aming the donated items for the use of the school.

The founder of JOC Foundation, John Ukaumunah said he decided to donate the guide canes to the visually impaired students in order “to bring light to the physically challenged people and give hope to them”.

“I also want to encourage others to aspire and have hope they can climb to higher heights”, he added. Obinna, who himself is physically challenged, has over the years continued to use his foundation to assist those with various forms of disabilities.

The School for the Blind has become a regular beneficiary of this NGO which is focused on “touching lives” and helping the physically challenged to live meaningful lives..

Obinna disclosed that he just built a mini-market for the blind students but he is still waiting for funds to stock the store with products needed by students and officials of the school.

However, the physically challenged boy with a kind heart was optimistic that the mini-market would commence operations soon.



He believes it would be self-sustaining and generate revenue for the school. It would also keep the students out of the streets since they won’t have to wander out of the school to buy what they need if they could get them within the school.

The facilitator of JOC Foundation, Madam Okwuchi Ekeoma Ukumunah, who is the mother of the founder, noted that the donated items would go a long way to help the beneficiaries. She said that her son, Obinna has been assisting the school through his JOC Foundation, and will continue to do so, adding that just recently the foundation trained the students on the production of sanitizers, which were certified as excellent.

The Principal of the school, Mrs. Celine Olugu expressed her gratitude to Obinna and his mother for not relenting in helping and training the students, adding that the guide canes and laptops .

Efforts of JOC Foundation in offering assistance to the School for the Blind is well appreciated by the Abia State government. The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Basic Education, Mr. Eze Ajuzie commended Obinna for using his Foundation to help the school.

Ajuzie, whose message was conveyed through the Director, Educational Services, Mrs. Victoria Adindu lauded Obinna and his Foundation for the donations. “Last time, they taught the students on the production of sanitizers. JOC Foundation has been helpful to the school. We are grateful and will continue to partner with the foundation for the good of the school,” she said.

The beneficiaries did not hide their joy and happiness as they clutched the donated devices. Speaking on their behalf, the Information Officer of the school and social commentator, Mr. Urasi Eze, thanked the donor for the kind gestures, adding that the beneficiaries and the school would ever remain grateful to JOC Foundation.