  • Thursday, 23rd February, 2023

Federal House Member, Tunji-Ojo, Endorsed for Re-election

Nigeria | 12 mins ago

Many members of All Progressives Congress (APC) trooped out in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State  to drum support for the re-election of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo  yesterday.

The federal lawmaker was welcomed to the venue of his final rally by mammoth crowd that is  unprecedented in the history of political campaigns in the entire stretche of Akoko land.

The Tunji-Ojo, who is  Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was endorsed at the rally for another term of office by the  crowd, after rating the performance of the lawmaker very high.

Meanwhile, what could be described as an icing on the cake of the final rally was the decision of  Labour Party chieftains in Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency to collapse their party structures for the re-election of Hon. Tunji-Ojo.

Speaking at the rally, the obviously overjoyed Tunji-Ojo thanked the people for the faith reposed in his leadership ability. He, however, promised to build on his first term  achievements given the electoral mandate for another term. He also promised to attract more developmental projects and life-transforming opportunities to Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency for the overall benefits of the constituents.

Speaking further, Tuni-Ojo also urged the people of Akoko land to overwhelmingly cast their votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president, Pastor Jide Ipinsagba as senator as well as all the APC House of Assembly candidates in Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency.

Members of Ondo State National Assembly caucus were represented at the rally by the duo of Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin and Hon. Mayokun Lawson-Alade.

Akinfolarin  told the crowd that Tunji-Ojo had undoubtedly performed very well and he deserved another term to build on his first term achievements.

He therefore, appealed to the crowd to encourage and reward the excellent  performance of Tunji-Ojo by getting him re-elected for another term so that they can maximally get their deserved dividends of democracy.

Akinfolarin also counseled the crowd to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election. The federal lawmaker said it was the turn of Yoruba, since President Buhari who is a Northerner would complete his two terms of eight  years by May 29, 2023. He therefore, urged the crowd to cast their maximum votes for a fellow Yoruba man in the person of Bola Tinubu.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.