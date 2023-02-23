Federal House Member, Tunji-Ojo, Endorsed for Re-election

Many members of All Progressives Congress (APC) trooped out in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State to drum support for the re-election of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo yesterday.

The federal lawmaker was welcomed to the venue of his final rally by mammoth crowd that is unprecedented in the history of political campaigns in the entire stretche of Akoko land.

The Tunji-Ojo, who is Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was endorsed at the rally for another term of office by the crowd, after rating the performance of the lawmaker very high.

Meanwhile, what could be described as an icing on the cake of the final rally was the decision of Labour Party chieftains in Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency to collapse their party structures for the re-election of Hon. Tunji-Ojo.

Speaking at the rally, the obviously overjoyed Tunji-Ojo thanked the people for the faith reposed in his leadership ability. He, however, promised to build on his first term achievements given the electoral mandate for another term. He also promised to attract more developmental projects and life-transforming opportunities to Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency for the overall benefits of the constituents.

Speaking further, Tuni-Ojo also urged the people of Akoko land to overwhelmingly cast their votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president, Pastor Jide Ipinsagba as senator as well as all the APC House of Assembly candidates in Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency.

Members of Ondo State National Assembly caucus were represented at the rally by the duo of Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin and Hon. Mayokun Lawson-Alade.

Akinfolarin told the crowd that Tunji-Ojo had undoubtedly performed very well and he deserved another term to build on his first term achievements.

He therefore, appealed to the crowd to encourage and reward the excellent performance of Tunji-Ojo by getting him re-elected for another term so that they can maximally get their deserved dividends of democracy.

Akinfolarin also counseled the crowd to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election. The federal lawmaker said it was the turn of Yoruba, since President Buhari who is a Northerner would complete his two terms of eight years by May 29, 2023. He therefore, urged the crowd to cast their maximum votes for a fellow Yoruba man in the person of Bola Tinubu.