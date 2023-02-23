FCTA Launches Abuja Business Plan Competition

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched the 4th Abuja Business Plan Competition (ABPC), which is one of the innovative platforms it designed to foster youth participation in harnessing their potentials and generating wealth.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, who launched the competition, said the FCTA believed firmly in the huge potentials of young Nigerians in producing the future business leaders and innovators who will rejuvenate the economic growth of the country

“That is why we are investing heavily in youth development projects, programmes and interventions like the Abuja Business Plan Competition which has the potentials of creating jobs, generating wealth and building the next generation of business leaders,” Olusade said.

In his remarks, the Director General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), Wale Fasanya, said the agency would donate an award to the winners of the competition.

He added that SMEDAN was also collaborating with some financial Institutions to give interest free loans to the young entrepreneurs.

Also speaking, the Managing Director Abuja Enterprise Agency, Shehu Abdulkadir, said the agency was partnering with several organisations to deepen the impact of competition, while strengthening the achievements of the past.

The Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Yuzurio Susumiu, said Japan was interested in the youths’ entrepreneurial skills development because of its belief in that the future lies with them.

He acknowledged that Nigerian youths were already doing well in the area of innovative ideas and business development.