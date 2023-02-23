Enugu Gov Assured of Massive Votes, Gets More Endorsements

The people of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State comprising the clergy, traditional rulers, stakeholders, women and youths have reassured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the forthcoming elections that they would vote massivey for him.

They said that their 100 per cent vote for Governor Ugwuanyi is non-negotiable, adding that the numerous development projects the governor had executed in the council were enough reasons for them to vote massively for him to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, and also vote for other PDP candidates in the elections.

The grateful people of Igbo-Eze North LGA gave the endorsement yesterday, when Governor Ugwuanyi inaugurated the Amenity Facility, located within the premises of the recently upgraded and rehabilitated General Hospital, Ogrute, Enugu Ezike.

They said that Governor Ugwuanyi had written his name in gold as the first and only governor in Enugu State that executed numerous development projects in Ogrute, the headquarters of Igbo-Eze North LGA.

The people disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration did not only construct and equip the Amenity Facility but also built other landmark projects such as a cottage hospital with isolation wing also located within the premises of the general hospital, Ogrute; constructed and reconstructed the major roads in Ogrute and other communities with drainages; constructed and renovated classroom blocks and equipped them with modern furniture, and other educational facilities for conducive teaching and learning atmosphere. constructed an ultra-modern fire service station and court buildings in Ogrute, etc.

They pointed out that the projects were unprecedented in the annals of the local government area.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Amenity Facility, the traditional ruler of Ogrute Ulo Autonomous Community, HRH Igwe Wilfred Ogbonna Ekere, stressed that they are delighted at Governor Ugwuanyi’s interventions in Igbo Eze North LGA, stressing that the medical facility will be of immense benefit not only to the people of the council but also to other councils in Enugu North Senatorial District and beyond.

“We are saying that he (Ugwuanyi) is going to the Senate. We will reward him with our votes during these coming elections,” Igwe Ekere said.

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency and the PDP candidate for the seat, Hon. Simon Atigwe and the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Hon. Ejike Itodo commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his remarkable achievements in the council especially the amenity facility, revealing that their people are happy and have resolved to vote massively for him and other PDP candidates as a way of paying him back for his good works.

They maintained that Governor Ugwuanyi with his vast legislative and executive experience has an outstanding advantage to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, stating that the governor’s transformational programmes in the district are remarkable, visible and worthy of commendation.

Earlier in his remark, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, describing Governor Ugwuanyi as “a man with the Midas touch” stated that “there is nowhere in Enugu State you will find this kind of medical facility.”. Nnaji urged the people of Igbo-Eze North LGA to reciprocate the governor’s kind gesture by “voting massively for him on Saturday to become the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and also vote other PDP candidates.”