Buhari-Osinbajo Support Groups Apologise to Nigerians, Dump APC

•Join Atiku-Okowa PDP campaign

•NULGE endorses party’s presidential candidate

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the aegis of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group have asked Nigerians for forgiveness for “blindly supporting” the All Progressives Congress and installing an administration which has brought so much anguish.

Members of the group announced their collective decision to ditch the ruling party to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and work for the success of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket.

National Coordinator of the Support Group, Hon Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoza announced this decision along with other group members at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday.

He said, “The members of the President Muhammadu Buhari/ Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group wish to officially decamp and transmute her operations to the Atiku/Okowa Nationwide Supporters Group under the directive of PDP Presidential Campaign Council cil (PCC).

“Our group is a formidable conglomerate of political sagacious like-minded individuals made of different supporters’ group, such as: Artisan Youth Organisations. However, our membership strength now stands at 9,313,846.

“We contributed immensely to the votes recorded by INEC, which saw the emergence of the Buhari/Osinbajo victory at polls in 2015 and 2019 Presidential elections, respectively.

“The members of this conglomerate sincerely apologise to Nigerian, for our blind support given to the APC led bankrupt government that have failed to deliver on her campaign promise to the electorates. This colossal failure has caused the Nation unbearable quagmire.

“We hereby use this golden opportunity to appreciate the purposeful and profound leadership privilege accorded the group by Distinguished Senator Abubakar Mahdi and Deputy Director General, Technology and system(PCC).

“High Chief Raymond Dokpesi in his admonishing statement, encouraged the group to work assiduously to end this clueless era of the APC led administration in Nigeria.”

It added: “Therefore, the group has embarked on a continuous train-the-trainers’ Voters’ Education Program, primarily designed to enhance the electoral fortune of the Atiku/Okowa campaign mercenary.

“Our members are strategically located within the thirty-six State of the Federation, including the FCT, seven hundred and seventy-four Local Government Areas and the electoral Wards spread across Nigeria.

“The said mercenary had been given requisite electioneering training that would guaranty the desired win-win result for Atiku/Okowa in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election.

“The group’s mandate also is targeted at 93,454,008 prospective voting population in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have also endorsed Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for Saturday’s presidential election.

National President of NULGE, Ambali Olatunji, announced the endorsement on behalf of the workers at the end of 2023 NULGE Week, Delta State Chapter, yesterday, in Asaba.

Olatunji, who was represented by the Vice President, South-south, Owoanam Akpanwa, was quoted in a statement, to have said the workers were encouraged to support Atiku-Okowa ticket because of their positive disposition toward local government autonomy in the country.

They also endorsed the PDP Governorship Candidate and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, saying that the speaker had all qualities to succeed Okowa as governor.

He disclosed that NULGE, at its National Executive Council meeting resolved that workers in local government system should vote for only candidates that supported local government autonomy.

“Delta State is one of the few states that supported local government autonomy in the country and we have directed local government workers all over the country to vote for only candidates that support our quest for local government autonomy.

“It is on this note that I announce here that all local government workers have been directed to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly who is the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP for their support for local government autonomy,” he stated.

State NULGE Chairman, Ezeko Okwudi said the NULGE Day was a yearly celebration to appraise the performance of the union.

He paid glowing tributes to Okowa for his assistance to local government workers including resolving the issues of salary and promotion arrears with regular grants to local government councils.

In their goodwill messages, State NLC Chairman, Goodluck Ofobruku, TUC Chairman Martin Bolum and his NUT counterpart, Titus Okotie, all expressed happiness with the Governor for his contributions to workers’ welfare and pledged the support of workers in the state for the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

To appreciate the governor for all he did for local government workers in the state, NULGE presented him with an Excellent Service Award as “Best Workers’ Friendly Governor in Nigeria”.

Responding, Okowa lauded labour leaders in the state for cooperating with him during the challenging times of his administration.

He said the Atiku-Okowa ticket would devolve more powers and resources to the states and local governments, adding that revenue allocation formula would be amended to give more funds to the states and local governments to provide more services to the people.

On pension arrears, Okowa said his administration had paid over N70 billion of N78 billion owed retirees for past services, and that his administration also spent over N1billion in servicing other pension obligations.

“Please support us as Saturday comes by not just casting your votes but helping to mobilise more votes from your friends and families to ensure our victory,” he added.

In a related development, the Concerned Nigerian Youths for Positive Change has also endorsed the Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket and the Governorship candidate of the party Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

Convener of the group Comrade Eric Odu said the group chose the Atiku-Okowa ticket of the PDP for their robust programme as envisioned in Atiku’s policy document “My Covenant With Nigerians.”