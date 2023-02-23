@ 5: Midramo Consulting Launches 5th GEAR to Empower 4,000 SMES, Youths in Nigeria

To mark its 5th anniversary, Midramo Consulting Limited, a leading capacity development organisation in Nigeria, has launched the 5th Growth, Empowerment, Accelerate and Recognition (GEAR) to empower 2,000 SMEs for free and equip 2,000 youths on an employability programme annually for the next five years across the country.

The Midramo Empowerment Foundation, the organisation’s arm, will lead the programme in partnership with the Lagos State Government and private sectors. The organisation mentioned this in a press statement issued to journalists on Wednesday.

According to Midramo Consulting Executive Director Services, Mrs Salamatu Odewunmi, the 5th Gear Programme is part of the organisation’s plan for 2023. “We see the youth as our partner in achieving the organisation’s vision of being a preferred global partner in the capacity development of human capital across Africa.”

She added that the programme is the organisation’s way of empowering more small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and youths to be better persons for themselves and society.

Odewunmi noted that Midramo Consulting Ltd has been empowering the youth in the last five years, providing technical and soft skills training in various sectors such as hospitality, information communication technology, and the construction industry.

Over the years, the organisation boasts impacting over 100 SMEs and 500 youths. It has provided them with leadership, financial literacy, planning and organising, goal setting, healthy and safe work habits, business plan writing, marketing techniques, and digital marketing.

Midramo’s entrepreneurship and employability programmes have been successful, with over 100 SMEs supported through their five-day entrepreneurship training program and more than 500 trainees engaged in economic activities.

The organisation’s sustainability plans have contributed to the success of its programs, earning it a nomination for the year 2022 as the Top 100 Fastest-Growing SMEs Awards in Nigeria by the Leadership of BusinessDay Award.

The success of Midramo’s programmes is due to the support of its partners, including the United States for African Development Foundation, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Diamond Development Initiatives (DDI) and Skills for Prosperity Nigeria (S4P-N).

Interested SMEs and youths can register for the 5th Gear Program through any of our social media handles on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/midramoconsultinglimited?mibextid=ZbWKwL

or our Instagram and LinkedIn pages for more information below to benefit from the initiative.