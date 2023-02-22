Premium Trust Bank Opens Outlet at  Redemption City

Rebecca Ejifoma

Nigeria’s fast-growing commercial institution, PremiumTrust Bank, has officially commenced business operations at the Redemption City, Ogun State.

In his opening remarks during the unveiling of the new branch, the Managing Director/CEO of PremiumTrust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim, thanked the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God(RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, who presided over the ceremony, for his continuous support from inception.

Emefienim said: “In nine months of existence, we have won three awards; LeadershipP Most Innovative Bank (2022), BAFI Nigeria’s Fastest Growing Bank 2022, and BAFI Bank of the Year 2022 (Sports Development).

“We were the Lead Sponsor/Sole Banker to the 21st National Sports Festival. We co-sponsored and kitted Bayelsa Queens FC, who represented Nigeria at the CAF Women’s Champions League Competition in Morocco, where they returned with a Bronze Medal.”

Meanwhile, PremiumTrust also signed on two world-class renowned Athletes, Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume as Brand Ambassadors. This was done to encourage them, provide training funds to enable them to compete and excel in their chosen field and do more for our country, Nigeria.

“This is in addition to our three-year partnership with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. Together, these made us stand out as worthy winners of these prestigious awards.

“We want to be the number one digital bank in Nigeria by rolling out digital solutions like you have not seen in the history of banking in Nigeria. These solutions would give our discerning customers access to financial services around-the-clock and from the comfort of their homes,” the MD added.

In his remarks, Adeboye commended the leadership of Premium Trust Bank for establishing a branch at the Redemption City.

The cleric acknowledged PremiumTrust Bank as committed to impacting lives and communities where they do business.

Adeboye prayed for the bank, noting that the branch would perform excellently.

“Those who do business with the bank will prosper,” he emphasised.

Nigerian gospel artistes, including Nathaniel Bassey and BJ Sax, were on ground alongside their musical teams to serenade attendees with some gospel vibes.