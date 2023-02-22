  • Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023

Oil Production Losses: Sylva’s Aide Apologises over Media Publication

Nigeria | 11 mins ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A media aide to the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Horatius Egua, has apologised to Nigerians and industry operators on a media publication, indicating that oil theft and not measurement errors was solely responsible for the country’s massive oil production losses.

Egua had on Monday February 20, 2023 released a statement titled: “Theft, Pipeline Vandalism Responsible for Volumes Of Crude Losses” credited to the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

But Egua explained that the statement was a working draft which should not have been released to the media for publication as it did not get the clearance of the minister.

Egua in the apology stated: “The statement was not in any way released to denigrate the reputation of the head of any agency or government official or to dispute the figures released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). It was released in error.

” I apologise for  any discomfort or inconveniences the statement may have caused by its release.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.