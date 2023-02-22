NVisionU Launches Wellness Products in Nigeria

NVisionU, a full health and wellness, nutrition, fitness, skincare, and beauty company has brought in an opportunity that is capable of restoring hope by helping people build wealth and health through their amazing wellness supplements recently launched in Lagos State

In a statement from the company, it said it launched three innovative supplements, Krave, Dreaming and Empowered as a part of the body balance pack which offers an innovative way to achieve optimal wellness.

According to them, ‘Empowered’ delivers natural, long-lasting energy that aids in health, nerve and metabolic functions through the power of Vitamin B12-500; ‘Krave’ helps to regulate appetite, providing necessary minerals and nutrients for weight loss; while ‘Dreaming’ is formulated to help users achieve natural sleep, eliminating grogginess and the attendant complications of sleeplessness.

“NVisionU supplements are designed with advanced technology in order for its consumers to be able to achieve optimal absorption and better health. Through their patent spray mist technology, NVisionU can overcome the traditional challenge of inadequate supplement absorption, commonly associated with pills and syrup.

“The products are generally sprayed under the tongue, a method of administering for optimal absorption. Each spray is said to deliver a quick, powerful, and safe dose through the power of a pleasant vitamin-filled oral mist,” the statement revealed.

While addressing guests at the event, one of the Co-founders and Chief Visionary Officer, David Imonitie, noted that what the company have put together is something special that has an incredible vision to impact the lives of over one billion people physically, spiritually, financially, and emotionally.

He emphasized the inseparable association between wealth and health while clarifying the company’s wealth creation objectives.

Also speaking at the event, the President, NVisionU Africa, Kenny Farinloye, disclosed that the goal of the company “is to offer great wellness products that will boost daily healthy living while providing the chance to achieve wealth by teaching skills that correspond directly to emerging megatrends and providing the playbook on how to start specific businesses through the digital learning platform.”

The statement added that the company would be introducing four additional spray products in to the Nigeria market later in the year.

According to them the products will help people in the area of Vision, Anti-ageing, Fat burning, and Mental Health.

“All of these are in line with the company’s 2023 goal of generating $100m in sales with over 200,000 members worldwide. The market in Nigeria is to generate as much $20 million dollars in revenue and reach over 50,000 members, while offering over 50 per cent income split with Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“In March, NVisionU Nigeria will host the Co-founder, Dr. David Imonitie at the 3-Day Grand Opening events in the month of March which will be held in Lagos on March 25th, Abuja on 26th, and Portharcourt on the 28th.

“NVisionU, is a full health & wellness, nutrition, fitness, skincare, and beauty company founded by David Imonitie, the Chief Visionary Officer with a keen background in direct sales and leadership development, and Ivan Tapia, a top income earner in the network marketing industry credited with creating more six figure earners in Latin America than any other industry professional in recent history.

“As reputed direct marketing experts, cofounders, David Imonitie and Ivan Tapia are motivated to achieve unparalleled success by establishing the biggest direct sales ecosystem the world has seen.

“Since its operations started in October 2022, NVisionU, within the first ninety days has generated over $12 million in revenue and gained close to 30,000 members.

“Nigeria is the first country to officially launch NvisionU products outside the United States. This is an impressive position which places Nigeria at the forefront of Africa, Middle East, and Asia expansion plans.”