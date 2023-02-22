  • Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023

No Death Recorded as Gas Explosion Rocks Delta Community

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A gas plant located at a residential area in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, last Monday night exploded, and created panic in Warri and Udu Council Areas.

The blast occurred at about 20.45 p.m. from a gas plant, Nelmic Gas Station, opposite Alaka junction near a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

No casualty was reported, but many residents scampered for their dear lives when the gas plant which was burning with huge flame suddenly exploded.

The bang shook the houses within the area, as people were seen scampering when the gas plant exploded into flames.

Some people were however said to have sustained severe injuries and we’re rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

It was learnt that nearby buildings were badly damaged from the gas tanks that were flung from the plant site.

A resident said: “During the loud explosion, houses near the scene were shaken to their foundations, while the sound and flames of the explosion were heard and seen some kilometres away.”

THISDAY observed during a visit to the scene yesterday that military personnel from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Delta) in Warri have secured the vicinity of the explosion against hoodlums.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.