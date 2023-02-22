Nigeria Seeks to Meet Gambia’s Agricultural Needs



James Emejo in Abuja



The Executive Director/Chief Executive, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, said it is leading 40 Nigerian exhibitors to the Gambia International Trade Fair in Turntable Brusubi, Banjul, The Gambia.



Justifying the country’s participation at the expo, Yakusak said the economy of the Gambia was heavily reliant on agriculture but lacked significant mineral or other natural resources.



He pointed out that Nigeria could take advantage of the deficit to meet the agricultural requirements of the Gambia as well as boost non-oil exports to the former.



The NEPC boss added that about 75 per cent of the Gambia’s population depended on crops and livestock for its livelihood while small-scale manufacturing activity features the processing of peanuts, fish, and animal hides.



In a statement issued by NEPC Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Ndubueze Okeke, Yakusak pointed out that at the fair was sequel to the council’s collaborative effort with SMEDAN which led to organising the first Nigeria – Gambia trade exhibition in Banjul in October 2022.



According to him, the exhibition scheduled for February 15 to March 19, 2023 is expected to draw exhibitors from different product categories such as cosmetics, agriculture, semi-processed, textiles and garments, leather and leather accessories, arts and crafts among other sectors.



He said, “I am optimistic that Nigeria’s participation at the 16th edition of the fair will create markets for Made-in-Nigeria products in the international market, enhance foreign exchange inflow into the Nigerian economy and further strengthen the economic ties between both countries.”