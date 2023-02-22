INEC Commences Distribution of Sensitive Election Materials in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of sensitive election materials to the 25 local government areas of Niger State.

The sensitive materials, apart from the BVAS machines, had been in the custody of the Minna branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The distribution of the materials was being carried out under the watchful eyes of representatives of some of the registered political parties.

The Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Yushau Ahmed Garki, who presided over the distribution of the materials, was optimistic that the exercise will be done successfully since the sharing of the non-sensitive materials was done without any hitch.

Garki assured the public that the election will be conducted peacefully.

A member of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) campaign council, Alhaji Sani Kutigi, applauded the exercise, saying,: “So far so good.”

Kutigi expressed optimism that the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will triumph in the election.