INEC Accredits 146,913 Observers for General Election, Warns against Interference in Electoral Process

•You must guarantee integrity of polls, stakeholders tell commission

•Electoral body deploys 17,562 ad-hoc personnel for Saturday’s election in Ondo

•51,890 PVCs uncollected in Taraba

•Again, UK threatens to impose sanctions on Nigerians undermining polls

•Urges security agencies to be fair to all parties

Emmanuel Addeh, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Fidelis David in Akure and Wole Ayodele in Jalingo



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the accreditation of 146,913 national and international observers for the general election.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this yesterday in Abuja, during a media briefing for accredited election observers for the 2023 general election.

This was just as the United Kingdom yesterday vowed to continue to use all legal tools available to the country to deter groups and individuals who seek to undermine the general election in Nigeria billed to begin on Saturday.

Yakubu, however, warned that the observers must not interfere in the country’s electoral process or show partisanship.

The chairman said in line with global practice, electoral commissions in most jurisdictions invite national and international organisations to deploy observers or organise study tours for election managers during elections.

He said as a consequence, observers submit reports to electoral commissions highlighting strengths and weaknesses of processes, adding that election managers also learn from other jurisdictions.

The chairman noted that the reports and recommendations of observers and the knowledge from the study tours help electoral commissions to progressively improve processes.

He pointed out that the progressive improvement in the country’s electoral democracy since 1999, drew in part from the reports of observers and the study tours.

Yakubu stated: “For the 2023 general election beginning this weekend with the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Commission has accredited 196 national or domestic groups that are collectively deploying 144,800 observers.

“Similarly, the Commission accredited 33 international organisations deploying 2,113 observers. In all, 229 groups are deploying 146,913 observers for the 2023 general election.

“This is the largest deployment of domestic and international observers in the history of elections in Nigeria.

“Today’s briefing for observers is in keeping with international good practice. I wish to remind observers that there is a code of conduct for election observation. You are by definition observers.

“Do not interfere with the process or show partisanship. In addition, international observers must be guided by the fact that the election is conducted by the federal republic of Nigeria whose sovereignty must be respected.”

The commission urged all observers, “to keep to the rules, listen to the presentation to be made shortly and ask questions where you require further clarification.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders have said that INEC must guarantee the integrity of the 2023 general election.

The stakeholders made the call in a communiqué issued yesterday, at the end of a one-day technical dialogue on the “National Integrated Global Competitiveness Strategy for Social and Economic Development,” organised by Fundacion Exito Ltd./Gte and Foundation Exito Canada (FEC), with the theme: “Nigeria in 2031 – What Does Nigeria Need Now?.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the Chairman, Board of Directors, Fundacion Exito, Chinenye Nwangwu, Founder/Director, Fundacion Exito, Dominic Obozuwa on behalf of others.

It read: “There needs to be a constitutional amendment to ensure candidates for political office at all levels undergo verifiable Medical and Mental Health Tests/Checks because the health of the leaders is a critical element of optimum performance and competence to lead in any capacity.

“INEC must guarantee the integrity of the 2023 general election. Government at all levels must be clearly seen to be opposed to and regulatory of ethno religious dichotomies and sentiments to ensure national development regardless of politics and/or religion in addition to ensuring that religion promotes national growth and values.

“Leadership performance and the lack thereof have been perpetrated by people indigenous to the different regions, not from outside. So also those who have destroyed the component parts. This is the time to vote someone not based on ethnicity or origin but on a clear vision, credibility, character, competence, and capacity to turn this around.”

The stakeholders urged the federal government to quickly stem the ongoing national crisis as a result of the naira redesign policy to ensure it doesn’t snowball into a major crisis that could adversely impact the general election.

The stakeholders also called on all candidates and their supporters in the forth-coming general election to eschew violence, promote peace and be issue-based in their campaigns.

INEC Deploys 17,562 Ad-hoc Personnel for Saturday’s Elections in Ondo

In a related development, INEC in Ondo State yesterday, disclosed that a total of 17,562 ad-hoc personnel would be deployed to serve in various capacities in the state for this Saturday’s elections.

The state Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Oyekola Oyelami, stated this in Akure, while briefing journalists on the level of preparedness towards the elections.

“The commission is deploying 17,562 ad-hoc personnel to serve in various capacities in the Saturday election in the state. As far as the issue of BVAS is concerned, INEC has been sensitising people on its usage for. It is going to be used for accreditation and where the thumb print doesn’t work, the facial expression will work.

“Also, on February 4, we had mock accreditation exercise nationwide, where the efficiency and effectiveness of BVAS machine was tested and it was a successful exercise.”

Amid apprehension in several quarters that the ongoing cash crunch occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira redesign policy as well as a biting petrol scarcity could scuttle the elections, the Acting REC stressed that the elections would take place.

“INEC doesn’t have any problem with the issue of fuel scarcity and cash crunch. Arrangements are being made to ensure that goes as scheduled,” he assured.

“We have a total number of 3,933 polling units in the state. Over 1.7 million PVCs have been collected while the uncollected PVCs stands at 303, 000. The total number of polling units is 3,933; total number of Registration Area (RA) is 203.”

According to him, “the number of Collation Centers is as follow: RA Collation centers, 203; LGA Collation Centers is 18; state Constituency Collation Centers is 26; Federal Constituency Collation Centers is nine; Senatorial District Collation Centers is three and State Collation Center is one.”

He assured that INEC in the state would always work together with the Commission in all the electoral activities and deliver a free, fair, smooth, successful and acceptable elections.

51,890 PVCs Uncollected in Taraba

In a related development, INEC in Taraba State yesterday, disclosed that 51,890 PVCs remain uncollected in the state after the February, 5, 2023 deadline for its collection.

The State REC, Alhaji Umar Gajiram, made the disclosure in Jalingo, at the first Taraba State Peace Accord signing ceremony convened by the Kukah Centre in partnership with Taraba State Peace Committee for governorship candidates and political parties in the state.

Delivering his keynote address on the occasion, the REC equally revealed that the Commission was able to distribute 164,385 PVCs to their owners during the window for collection

He also noted that sensitive materials for the elections would be moved from the CBN, where it had been to the 16 local government areas of the state from today.

Gajiram commended Kukah Centre for convening the signing of Peace Accord.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Taraba State Peace Committee, Prof. Talla Ngarka noted that Taraba was one of the 15 states across the country where peace accords are signed by governorship candidates and their political parties in the country.

In a communique released at the end of the event which was signed by Prof Ngarka and Emmanuel Nkantam (Programme Manager, Kukah Centre), the Committee further disclosed that the event was aimed at identifying issues capable of disrupting peaceful elections in the state and factoring ways of preventing such possible occurrence.

The communique also affirmed the readiness of INEC and security agencies in the state to ensure free, fair and credible elections as well as the commitment of the parties to abide by the letters and spirit of the accord particularly by eschewing violence in all ramifications throughout the electoral process.

UK: We Will Impose Sanctions on Nigerians Undermining 2023 Polls

The United Kingdom yesterday vowed to continue to use all legal tools available to the country to deter groups and individuals who seek to undermine the 2023 general elections in Nigeria billed to begin on Saturday.

Speaking on Arise Television, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, noted that those who propagate violence, hate speech or use their positions to subvert Nigeria’s democracy will be duly sanctioned.

Laing noted that the whole world was watching the country and needs it to remain the beacon of democracy in Africa, given that there had been recent setbacks for democracy in the region in recent times.

She reiterated the UK’s strong opposition to any form of violence in the run-up or during the coming election, explaining that although the country was pleased with the progress of democracy in Nigeria, it must do everything to curb all forms of election disturbances.

They (contenders) have a really important responsibility to ensure…that the result has to be respected. There’s only one poll that counts. That’s the poll on the day, and there has to be a winner and there’s going to be some losers.

“So we hope there won’t be post-election violence…but it can be avoided and any objections and concerns can and should be taken through the judicial process,” she advised.

Laing reiterated that the country’s policy of ensuring that there is some form of punishment for deliberate efforts to put democracy at risk will continue just like that of the United States.

“The policy on this is not different from previous elections. Our policy is very similar to America’s, so that we’re watching very closely.

“And if we have evidence to suggest that an individual who isn’t necessarily a politician, by the way, it could be somebody from the security side, it could be an individual citizen, it’s not directed specifically at politicians.

“If anybody has incited violence or indeed directly participated in violence, we can and will consider using our visa programme to prevent that person travelling to the UK.

“We also have a new tool in our armoury, which is that human rights related sanctions can be placed on an individual,” she explained, adding that it will be targeted at “anybody who’s involved in undermining the democratic process, and in particular, those who are inciting violence or conducting violent acts.”

She stated that although sanctions had been deployed before now for deterrence, she could not mention specific names of Nigerians impacted for data protection purposes.

“ But of course, the point as you mentioned is for this to be a deterrence. We don’t want to use this tool. We want Nigeria’s elections to be peaceful. So this is really just an indication that we are watching closely, and we have this tool in our armoury should we have to use it,” she said.

From consultations with INEC, she stated that though there were bound to be challenges during the polls, the UK was aware that much preparation had gone into readiness for the polls.

“For this very complex election, we’ve had numerous discussions with INEC which has assured us that from the logistical point of view they are very well prepared and that the right ballot papers, polling station equipment, everything will be delivered to the right places at the right time.

“We’ve had very strong assurances from INEC that they are well prepared…This is Nigeria’s elections; it is not the Uk’s election. So we are here as the committed supporter and longtime friend of Nigeria,” the commissioner added.

While urging Nigeria to conduct credible and peaceful elections, where nobody would feel intimidated and threatened, Laing urged political parties to tame their supporters.

“There’s a lot at stake and we understand therefore why emotions can rise and people try sometimes to whip up strong feelings. Those feelings can then translate into violence and that will be very bad for the citizens of Nigeria and for Nigeria’s reputation internationally.

“So we really don’t want to see that happen. There are means of objecting. If you feel that something wasn’t done credibly fairly, you have a strong judicial system here.

“And we just urge all the political party leaders, in particular because they have a responsibility to send to their supporters a very strong message that everyone must behave responsibly on the day and indeed, of course, the security forces play a hugely important role in creating a peaceful environment.

“A non-partisan, peaceful environment, so everyone feels they can turn up to their local polling station and be the happy and let it be a joyful occasion, actually celebrating Nigeria’s democracy,” she noted.