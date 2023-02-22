FG Courts Diplomatic Community to Boost Foreign Inflows



James Emejo in Abuja



The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs. Saratu Umar, has appealed for collective action for mutual benefits that would firmly position Nigeria and the diplomatic community on the path of sustainable prosperity for current and future generations.

Speaking during the stakeholder forum with the diplomatic community in Abuja, she said the commission recognised the role of the diplomatic community as a critical stakeholder in investment promotion, adding that economic diplomacy remained one of the pillars of the mandate undertaken by diplomats in host countries.



Umar said based on this mandate, not only do diplomats assist in delivering marketing messages to target groups of potential investors, but also manage relationships and provide the relevant information required for investors to make informed investment decisions.



She noted that this had equally aided reinvestment and retention of investors within the aftercare strategy.



The NPIC boss further expressed her appreciation to the diplomatic community for the mutually beneficial service to both Nigeria as well as to their home countries.



Umar said stakeholders in the investment promotion ecosystem would work in synergy and complement the NIPC mandates and competences to facilitate a national investment promotion campaign under the Nigerian Investment Promotion Masterplan and the National Investment Promotion Coordination Framework being developed by the commission.



She added that both frameworks would provide a clear strategy for a seamless collaboration and coordination of the investment ecosystem as well as usher in a robust and effective stakeholder communication and engagement.



This, she said, will result in effective partnerships with all critical stakeholders including the diplomatic community and sub-national investment promotion players.



Umar said, “As NIPC strategises to increase national attractiveness and branding, to position Nigeria as a constant preferred investment destination of choice, strategies to deepen the investment promotion drive of Nigeria and the day-to-day problem-solving for established and incoming investors are being put in place by the NIPC.”