CIIN President Commends SUNU Assurance for Support



Ebere Nwoji



The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has commended SUNU Assurance Plc for its constant support to the institute and the insurance industry as a whole.



The President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mr. Edwin Igbiti, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to SUNU Assurance recently in Lagos.



Igbiti who said the institute planned similar visit to other insurance companies further sought for more support from SUNU.



He stated that SUNU Assurance had come of age, adding that the company had continued to thrive despite the challenging operating environment.

He said: “We are here on a courtesy call on SUNU. We planned to visit most insurance companies that will welcome us. We want to encourage professionals in the industry. All the employees in various companies belong to the institute and therefore in order to encourage our professionals, we need to also encourage the companies that the future is brighter.”



CIIN Activity Committee Chairman, Mrs. Yinka Adekoya who was part of the team on the visit said the upcoming Talent Night replaces Miss Insurance Night and would showcase young insurance professional employees of companies.



Adekoya who was the former Managing Director of Coronation Insurance Plc, urged SUNU to encourage its young professionals to come out to contest so that they can pick the best talent in the industry.



President of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA), Mrs. Margaret Moore added that Miss Insurance was scrapped to accommodate the male to emphasis not just beauty but brain.



The Managing Director, SUNU Assurance, Mr. Samuel Ogbodu on his part assured the Institute of continuous support of industry activities.

Ogbodu who said SUNU had been growing steadily, noted that the company was committed to insurance growth in the country.