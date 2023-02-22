Cedrus Emerged W’Africa’s Best Financial, Investment Services Brand

Kayode Tokede

Cedrus Group Africa has been named West Africa’s best brand in the Financial and Investment Services category at the 12th West African Brand Excellence Award, held recently in Lagos.

The award recognizes the company’s exceptional performance, industry contributions, and dedication to delivering customers’ innovative and top-quality products and services.

The Group CEO, Cedrus Group Africa, Mr. Olubusayo Adeniyi, said “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award in less than 2 years of being in business and grateful for the recognition”,

He said, “It is testament to our firm’s commitment to excellence and our focus on meeting the needs of our customers. Our team constantly improves and innovates, as we continue to deliver the best products and services to our customers”.

Cedrus Group Africa is fast becoming a leader in investment banking across its Advisory, Wealth Management, and Trustee subsidiaries and has built a strong reputation for its commitment to positive customer experiences, innovation, growth of the financial services industry and building economic prosperity in Africa. The company has a loyal and growing customer base, and its products and services are widely recognized for their relevance, reliability, creativity, and value.