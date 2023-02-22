Boot Party Guber Candidate, Oluwo, Steps Down for Rhodes-Vivour of Labour Party in Lagos

Lagos State Boot Party’s governorship candidate, Wale Oluwo, yesterday stepped down for the governorship candidate of the Labour Party(LP) in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The alliance was sealed at the home of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

The two candidates said they are working together to dislodge the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state and return the resources of the state to the people.

Speaking on the significance of the support, Rhodes-Vivour said: “This is a major alliance that is going to redefine governance in Lagos State; we are two men that are passionate about Lagos, indigenes of Lagos that want to see opportunities presented to the people.

“Our state resources have been captured by the interest of one man, his friends and his family. We want to create a Lagos everyone will benefit from so, this is a natural alliance we have been meeting for in a long time.”

“We are going to work together moving forward especially on our desire to create funding that will be available for Lagosians.

“The fact that Mr. Oluwo resigned from office when the behaviour of the APC became questionable shows a man of integrity. How many commissioners have resigned in Nigeria willingly? I can’t think of anyone so, this is about love for the people and not about bitterness towards the APC.

“We got a court injunction against INEC from using MC Oluomo to distribute materials, that’s done for the love for Lagos. We are open to forming more alliance with many people that show integrity and love for Lagos.

“It’s time for Lagosians to breathe again. LP and Boot Party will aggressively fight poverty. Lagos is productive and that’s why our internally generated revenue(IGR) is high but unfortunately, the money has been used for only a few people. As Peter Obi consistently say, we are moving from consumption to production.”

On his part, Oluwo said: “Gbadebo and I are not just meeting today; we have been discussing about the Lagos struggle and how to free Lagos from the APC so, this is something we are committed to and by doing this, we have narrowed the numbers in the race. It’s not about my ambition; if anyone is still pursuing ambition in today’s Lagos, it means the person does not understand what is at stake. I’ve been in government before and I know how government-run and people benefit so, I know when a government is not working well and we know how to solve the problems working together with Gbadebo.

“In the last four months, a lot of conversations have happened and it’s possible that others may still join before the election. So, my message to APC is that the people of Lagos will determine who will rule them; my message to Lagosians is that they should not be intimidated, they have the power and nobody can stop them.

“It’s important to announce that the LP and Boot Party have put together today a programme that will benefit the masses. We have made provision for N200,000 per person in Lagos because our people have suffered a lot and we are here to provide them relief.

Also, the chairman of LP in Lagos, Dayo Ekong said: “Every Lagosians should go out and do the right thing with their PVC and no one should intimidate them because it’s their right.

“They have failed us in Lagos State and the people are tired and they want a change and that change come February 25, 2023, will definitely happen.