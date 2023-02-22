Benson Seeks Return to Green Chambers



Udora Orizu writes that the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Defence and APC’s Candidate for Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Hon. Babajimi Benson, has mobilized his constituents’ support for possible victory at the poll on Saturday.



Hon Babajimi Adegoke Benson in the past few weeks has been campaigning, seeking for support in the various communities within his constituency. His campaign flag off at Ikorodu ferry terminal in Lagos State on January 7, had a massive turnout, as residents trooped out to celebrate and endorse their beloved representative.



JB as he’s popularly called is seeking reelection for third term on his track records of quality and effective legislative performance. He was first elected into the National Assembly in 2015, his strong desire to serve his people had him venturing into full-time politics, and was elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent his constituency at the green chamber.



Having served two terms, observers and his constituents in particular can affirm that he has performed incredibly well and deserves another term in office.

On constituency development, Benson who endeared himself to his constituents as the ‘People’s Representative’ with his grassroots drive, has attracted several projects to them.



He has a monthly ‘Mercy Bag’ distribution which is a Food Bank, as a massive aid to the masses. The Food Bank idea was conceptualized to cater for the aged, widows, needy and vulnerable as a means to cushion the effect of economic recession on the people.



Aside the monthly ‘Mercy Bag’, Benson also set up a community radio in his Ikorodu constituency, the radio, IKD 106.1FM has officially commenced transmission. One of his constituency projects is the donation of an 80-Bed Mother and Child Hospital to Imota. He has also used his position at several stages of his career to secure employment for a large number of his constituents both directly and via recommendations.



As the Chairman House Committee on Defence, he has through bills and motions canvassed ways to aid the security agents in carrying out their duties more efficiently and effectively in the fight against insecurity. One of such efforts towards enhancing defence capabilities, led him to sponsoring a Bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Armed Forces Support Fund.

Getting the APC Mandate



During the primary elections in May, 2022, Hon. Benson, won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeating his sole rival, Alhaja Mistura Ajisebutu Adekoya with 89 votes.



A total of 95 delegates were expected to participate in the House of Representatives primary election with 25 delegates each from Ikorodu Central LG and Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area (LCDA), while 20 delegates were from Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA.



The primary election took place at the Ita – Elewa Mini – Stadium, Ita – Elewa, Ikorodu on May 27, 2022. At the end of the accreditation, only 90 delegates were announced to have been present at the venue by the Electoral Officer (EO).



The election commenced at 6.35pm when the Electoral officer announced the presence of the two aspirants at 6.39pm.



After the announcement of the two aspirants, the EO started calling names of the delegates one after the other while they stepped down from their seat to cast their votes at the open field of the mini–stadium.



While the delegates were casting their votes, shout of ‘JB’, rented the air from hundreds of party members and residents who were outside the stadium.

Benson, addressing journalists after he was returned by the Electoral officer, said, “Firstly, I want to thank my sister for being courageous in picking up the form to contest against me. I am very proud of her. Secondly, I want to thank Ikorodu people for given me the assurance and trust to represent them again. I also like to thank my party, also Prince Abiodun Ogunleye and all our GAC members. Today is a very happy day for me.



“I have never stopped in bringing development to Ikorodu. I am going to continue and I intend finishing this present tenure next year very strong because we still have lots of projects that will add values and make Ikorodu proud. I am also going to collaborate with her (Alhaja Mistura Adekoya) because she also has some lofty programmes which I like to tap into and together, we will make Ikorodu great”.

The Endorsements



At the flag-off of his campaign last month, hundreds of party chieftains, members and residents of Ikorodu Federal Constituency trooped out to endorse the federal lawmaker for the third term.



The event wore a unique atmosphere as most of those that turned out for the campaign flag off, dressed in orange t-shirt and caps, while several party chieftains and notable personalities voiced their endorsement of the 50 year-old politician, the Presidential candidate of the APC and other candidates of the party.



Director-General of APC Presidential and Governorship campaign in Lagos State, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, while charging Ikorodu residents to vote Benson for delivering on his current mandate, also called for massive votes for Asiwaju Tinubu and other APC candidates.



“We are here today to flag-off the campaign for the reelection of Jimi Benson in Ikorodu. We have seen the good job you have done in the areas of road and other infrastructures, and people that you have touched in their lives. The day we’ll be voting for Jimi is also the day we will be voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and l am sure they will emerge victorious. So, we want massive votes for them. We are also going to be voting Abiru on the same day. You should troop out to vote massively for APC candidates in February and March elections”, he said



Also speaking, a chieftain of the Governance Advisory council (GAC), Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Basorun, charged residents to get their PVC, and vote for the reelection of Benson and other APC candidates.



On his part, former Minister for Works and another GAC member, Senator Seye Ogunlewe, said Benson has done well and will get the highest votes as a representative in Nigeria.



He said: “By the grace of God, you’ll excel, because you’re a good child, and any child who works well is deserving re-election. Once again, we will re – elect you, and your votes will be the highest in the whole of Nigeria. We promise you that, and we are going to work towards it”.



In his remarks, Hon Benson while appreciating everyone present, urged them to vote for Asiwaju Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other APC candidates in the coming election.

Will JB be Reelected?



With Benson’s overwhelming popularity in his constituency and excellent track record as a legislator, his ambition to be re-elected for a third term, as a member of the House of Representatives already seems achievable, and if re-elected he will surely continue to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of legislative duties for the benefit of his constituents, the people of Lagos State and Nigeria in general.