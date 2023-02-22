Atiku Ready for Governance, Says Dingyadi 

By Onuminya Innocent

As Nigerians decide who leads them for the next four years this Saturday, a member of the Media Advisory Committee of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Yusuf Abubakar Dingyadi is confident that the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is able and ready to take on that responsibility.

In an interview, Dingyadi, who is also the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Communications to the National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, boasted that “Atiku, who is politically sound, physically fit, and economically intelligent”, is determined and focused to rescue Nigerians from their many woes if elected as president this Saturday.

To him, with the inclusion of competent Nigerians and other sound leaders of the party, Atiku will not lack good people to help him become successful President Nigerians need at this crossroads the nation has found itself under All Progressives Congress (APC).

He noted that young men and women would form the majority of those who would willingly cast their votes for his party’s candidates top-to-bottom because they were the worse hit by what he described as “maladministration of ruling APC.”

He noted that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will form a government of inclusiveness where everybody will have a sense of belonging.

“We are calling on all Nigerians to dust up their permanent voter’s cards, keep them safe and go out and vote Atiku Abubakar this Saturday”, he added.

“Nigerians should not get provoked by intimidation from anybody. Your vote is very important if you are truly tired of this hardship,” he stated.

“As it stands, Atiku is ready for Nigerians and Nigerians are ready for Atiku. Atiku will have enough votes despite the current economic hardships the APC has subjected them to.

“Youths and women will give Atiku that bulk votes and the reason is simple. They are the ones that have suffered the most and still suffering because of APC bad policies .

“No sane person, no normal person in Nigeria will agree or support APC to come back to power”, he said.