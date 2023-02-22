Alleged Money Laundering: Former Lagos AG, Shasore Challenges Court’s Jurisdiction

Wale Igbintade



The former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Olasupo Shasore, has challenged the jurisdiction of a Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos, to try him on allegations of money laundering.

Consequently, he urged the court to quash the four-count charge of money laundering brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),

The trial which was scheduled to commence before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke was stalled due to the application challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

The EFCC in charge numbered FHC/L/447C/2022, accused Shasore of accepting, transacting and making payments with cash payment of the sum of $100,000, without going through a financial institution which such exceeded the amount authorised by law.

Those he allegedly dealt with the said sum were: Olufolakemi Adelore and Ikechukwu Oguine.

The alleged offences according to the EFCC contravened sections 78(c), 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16(6) and 16(2)(b)of the same Act.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charges, when he was arraigned and he was accordingly admitted to bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

At the resumed hearing of the trial yesterday, EFCC prosecutor, Abba Mohammed, urged the court to allow him to call the eight witness to testify in the matter.

However, Shasore’s team of lawyers led by Olawale Akoni and Chijioke Okoli, told the court that their client has filed an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the charge among other issues.

In the alternative, the defendant prayed the court for, “an order for the prosecution to avail him with all relevant documents in their possession not disclosed or absent from the proof of evidence and needed for a robust defence of the matter.”

But the EFCC prosecutor, Abba Mohammed, told the court that the application was served on his office last Friday, after they had closed for work, adding that he was just seeing the application in court.

He stated that the documents demanded for by the defence did not have anything to do with the defendant.

He however, stated that the defendant’s application cannot stall the scheduled trial, and urged the court to proceeds with the trial.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Aneke, in a Bench ruling held that there was need for the court to hear the application challenging his jurisdiction on the matter before further proceedings.

Consequently, Justice Aneke while adjourning the matter till March 26, for hearing of defendant’s application challenging his jurisdiction, urged the prosecutor to make available all the documents requested for by the Defence team.

The charges against the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice among others read: “That you Olasupo Shasore, S.A.N. on or about the 18th day of November 2014 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court induced Olufolakemi Adelore to commit an offence, to wit accepting cash payment of the sum of US100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) without going through a financial institution which such exceeded the amount authorised by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 78(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16(6) of the same Act.

“That you Olasupo Shasore, S.A.N on or about the 18th day of November 2014 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in a transaction without going through a financial institution, made cash payment of the sum of USD 100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) to Olufolakemi Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin, which sum exceeded the amount permitted by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 1(a) and 16(1)(d) the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as Amended) and punishable under section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.”