  • Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023

12 Injured as Political Thugs Clash  in Suleja, Police Arrest Three Suspects

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than 12 people were receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Suleja, Niger State, following injuries sustained during a clash between thugs of two political parties last Tuesday evening.

The injuries sustained were from machete and axe cuts as well as from cudgels.

Aside from those who sustained injuries it was learnt that the campaign office of a member of the House of Representatives of one of the major political parties in the state was vandalised in addition to the campaign vehicles of the two political parties.

According to a report from the area, the fracas started between the thugs of the two major political parties at Madalla, but later spread to Suleja town where the campaign office of the candidate was destroyed.

THISDAY could not confirm what caused the disturbance but an unconfirmed source claimed that the thugs must have been sponsored to attack the House of Representatives candidate.

All efforts to get the reaction of the candidate were abortive as he did not respond to several calls made to his cell phone.

However, when contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident, saying three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.