  • Monday, 20th February, 2023

Sylva to Perform Ground-breaking of Oloibiri Museum Today

Business | 17 mins ago


Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja


The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, will today perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Center (OMRC), in Ogbia Local Government, Bayelsa State.


The Minister would also perform the same activity at the proposed NCDMB Conference Hotel Project (CHP), a three-star hotel being developed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) at Swali, Yenagoa.


The Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre will be erected at the location where commercial quantities of oil were first discovered in 1957 by Royal Dutch Shell. The event is coming 66 years after the historic discovery of hydrocarbon resources, which became a turning point for the Nigerian economy.


The Museum and Research Centre is being developed as a collaboration between the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), NCDMB, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) and the Bayelsa State Government.


Speaking ahead of the ground-breaking event, a statement from the NCDMB quoted the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, who serves as the chairman of the project’s steering committee as explaining that the facility would correct a historical oversight.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.