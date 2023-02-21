Sylva to Perform Ground-breaking of Oloibiri Museum Today



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, will today perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Center (OMRC), in Ogbia Local Government, Bayelsa State.



The Minister would also perform the same activity at the proposed NCDMB Conference Hotel Project (CHP), a three-star hotel being developed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) at Swali, Yenagoa.



The Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre will be erected at the location where commercial quantities of oil were first discovered in 1957 by Royal Dutch Shell. The event is coming 66 years after the historic discovery of hydrocarbon resources, which became a turning point for the Nigerian economy.



The Museum and Research Centre is being developed as a collaboration between the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), NCDMB, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) and the Bayelsa State Government.



Speaking ahead of the ground-breaking event, a statement from the NCDMB quoted the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, who serves as the chairman of the project’s steering committee as explaining that the facility would correct a historical oversight.