NSA: Domestic Subversive Elements, External Collaborators Planning to Use Naira Redesign Policy to Cause Unrest

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) Tuesday revealed that the federal government was aware of plots by domestic elements and their external collaborators to use the current socio economic climate in the country to organise civil unrest during the elections.

Monguno disclosed Tuesday in Abuja during the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) .

The NSA who was represented by Sanusi Galadima commended the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the staff of the commission for their unrelenting determination towards ensuring a free, fair and credible election.

He said this has been exemplified by the consistent high level stakeholder engagement by the commission with all the major political actors, institutions, international observers and the media ahead of the elections.

Monguno acknowledged the critical role of the National Peace Committee towards the restoration of peace that has characterized our general election in the country.

He also applauded the security agents for the recently harmonised code of conduct and rules of engagement for election security, which he said, would enhance collaboration among member agencies to effectively mitigate any unforeseen situation during the election.

The NSA, however, expressed concern over the escalation of violence during electioneering campaigns across the country, in spite of the peace accord endorsed by all the Presidential flag bearers.

He stated: “The NSA however observed with serious concern the escalation of violence during electioneering campaigns across the country. This is in spite of the peace accord endorsed by all the Presidential flag bearers.

“This ugly trend is created largely by the attitude of political actors, their sponsored thugs and other unpatriotic elements. This has further hampered the efforts of security and intelligence agencies to effectively neutralise the prevailing security situation across the country, terrorism, banditry.

“It is instructive to state that the government is very much aware of plots by domestic subversive elements and their external collaborators to use the current socio economic climate in the country due to well intended government policies to organize civil unrest during the election.

“In this vein and in line with Mr. President’s commitment to ensure a peaceful transition of political power to a democratically elected government through free, fair and credible election, security agents have been charged to ensure lawful deployment to deal decisively with any individual or group involved, no matter how highly placed.”

Monguno stressed that strong commitment from critical stakeholders in the electoral process to strict adherence to the rules of the game by political actors and security personnel’s preparation are critical towards achieving a credible election.

Earlier, INEC Chairman said the commission was encouraged by the assurances of security in all locations, where elections and electoral activities would be conducted.

Yakubu said the commission was aware that security agencies are going to protect not only its officials and facilities, but also accredited observers, journalists, service providers, and above all the voters themselves.

According to him, So this meeting is rarely an opportunity for us to finetune out operations, not only for the protection of the environment or the security of the environment, in which election will be conducted, but also the security of all those involved in the process.

“Ranging from INEC officials, the facilities we are going to use for the election, as well as all those who have legitimate business to be part of the electoral process.”