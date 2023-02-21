I Won’t Ask My Followers to Vote for Tinubu, Says Nwosu

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain and former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) Party in Imo State, Mr. Uche Nwosu, has said he would not direct his teeming followers to vote for the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu on Saturday.

The Son-in-Law to Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is currently representing Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, on the ticket of the APC, stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday

The duo of Okorocha and Nwosu, has been having a running battle with the Governor of Imo State, Mr. Hope Uzodinma since the latter became the state chief executive.

Asked whether the APC in Imo State was working together as a family to ensure the electoral victory of Tinubu, Nwosu said, he would not disclose his preferred presidential candidate, but that, he had no obligation to direct any of his supporters to vote for

any particular presidential candidate.

“I have told my followers to vote according to their conscience. I cannot force anybody to vote for a particular presidential candidate. I would not force anybody to vote a particular presidential candidate. That’s the way I play my politics,” he said.

Nwosu described the naira redesign policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration as the best but lamented that the Federal Ministry of Information and the National Orientation Agency refused to do their job well.

He said the Central Bank of Nigeria had done its duty after obtaining necessary approvals from the President but that the information ministry and the NOA, failed to enlighten Nigerians properly about the policy.

His words: “The naira redesign policy is a perfect one. The problem is that the agencies that are supposed to take the message to the grassroots and educate the people were not doing their jobs.

“The policy has saved a lot of people from wasteful spending but I pity the rural dwellers, who were caught unawares because the NOA and its parent ministry failed to do their jobs.

“Nigerians in rural areas were not properly educated when the policy was introduced and it is not the work of the CBN to do the enlightenment.”

He however, urged the people in the South East to participate actively in Saturday’s election in order to be part of the next leadership of the country.