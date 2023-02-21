CSOs Express Concerns over Insecurity in Ebonyi, Urge Buhari  to Intervene

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Ahead of the general election, a network of civil society organisations (CSOs) under the umbrella of the Civil Society Committee For Anti-Fraud Election Security (CISCAES) has expressed concerns over the rising insecurity in Ebonyi State and plans to intimidate residents into voting against their choice by the state security outfit, Ebubeagu.

The CSOs also urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the international community, including the European Union (EU) and all lovers of democracy, to beam a searchlight on the happenings in the state.

Addressing a press conference on the worrisome state of insecurity in Ebonyi State and its dangerous consequences before, during and after the 2023 general election, yesterday in Enugu, the founder of CISCAES, Kennedy Iyere, said the people live in fear of “Ebubeagu thugs and militias.”

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abakaliki disbanded the Ebubeagu, a security outfit in the state, following allegations of gross violation of human rights, extortions and use of firearms.

Three days after the court’s declaration, the state Governor, David Umahi, approved two new security outfits, including the Ebonyi State Neighborhood Watch and Ebonyi State Vigilante Corps.

Announcing the formation of the outfits during a State Security Council meeting in Abakaliki, the state capital, Umahi said Ebubeagu would only function in the state once a stay of execution is granted.

In his reaction, Iyere claimed that despite the court’s declaration, the group has continued to carry out its unlawful activities.

He further claimed that Umahi wanted to impose himself and his successor on the people of Ebonyi State so that he can continue to wield influence.

According to him, “Now, he is using Ebubeagu to force people against their wishes. They exist as a lawful vigilance group and continue to terrorise and intimidate the people.”

Speaking further, Iyere said: “Election is not a do or die affair; everyone must be allowed to make their choices of who leads them. But Umahi has made himself an emperor and a supreme leader who wants to ensure that he appoints a successor.”