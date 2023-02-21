CBN: Only Old N200 Notes are to be Reissued for Circulation in Line With Presidential Directive 

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday insisted that in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, only the old N200 notes are to be reissued and circulated concurrently with the redesigned naira notes.

The central bank, therefore, urged members of the public to ignore a contrary report purportedly from the apex bank to the effect that the president had approved the reissuance and release of old N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender in the country.

The central bank, in a statement issued by both

CBN Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Adamu and CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said the “Bank is working with the law enforcement agencies to investigate, apprehend and prosecute the purveyors of this fake news”.

Details shortly….