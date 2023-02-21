Baze University, ABUAD, UNIBEN, Others Appoint Ibe Kachikwu Visiting Professor of Law

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The immediate past Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has been appointed as a visiting Professor of Law in Baze University, Abuja; Afe

Babalola University, Ado-ekiti, Ekiti State (ABUAD), and the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin City, Edo State.

A statement yesterday explained that the prestigious appointments were in recognition of Kachikwu’s “exceptional contributions to the legal profession, particularly in the field of energy law and policy.”

It added: “Kachikwu is a renowned lawyer and energy expert, with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He has served in various high-profile positions, including as Nigeria’s Minister

of State for Petroleum Resources, where he spearheaded several groundbreaking initiatives aimed at reforming and repositioning the country’s oil and gas sector.”

Kachikwu was the President of OPEC in 2016, serving Nigeria’s term as OPEC president. He was the unprecedented three-time President of APPO (The Ministerial Council of African

Petroleum Ministers) and undertook major reforms of APPO to bring it alive.

In addition, Kachikwu oversaw the installation of Barkindo Sanusi (late) as Secretary General of OPEC in 2016 and H.E. Farouk Ibrahim as Secretary General of APPO in 2019.

Prior to his appointment as the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, he was the Executive Vice Chairman of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and General Counsel for ExxonMobil Nigeria affiliate Upstream and Downstream Companies in Nigeria.

“In addition to his appointments as visiting Professor in the Nigerian Universities, Dr. Kachikwu has also been granted visiting Professorship appointments by several Ivy League

universities in the United States of America.

“As a visiting professor, Dr. Kachikwu will be sharing his expertise and experience with students and the faculty, engaging in research and academic activities, and contributing to

the development of the legal profession in Nigeria and beyond.

“The University bodies expressed their excitement to welcome Dr. Kachikwu to their academic community and look forward to the valuable insights and knowledge he will bring to the institutions,” the statement added.