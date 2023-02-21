APC Guber Candidate Donates Vehicles to NUJ, Faith-based Organisations

Daji Sani in Yola

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani, has donated 73 vehicles to various organisations, including faith-based organisations and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state.

While presenting the vehicles to the beneficiaries in Yola yesterday at the newly built President Muhammadu Buhari Square, Binani said the gesture was aimed at alleviating the persistent hardship facing the citizens.

She said the gesture was part of her earlier promises as a senator, especially in the areas of educational infrastructures and road networking.

Binani further explained that the empowerment was in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to assist the youths, women and other various organisations in Adamawa State.

While calling on the electorate to vote for her and other APC candidates in the forthcoming elections, she promised to do more if given the mandate.

According to the governorship candidate, “Selection for the gift was done after thorough scrutiny to ensure that concerned groups benefit accordingly.”

She, however, appealed to beneficiaries to make utmost utilisation of the vehicles provided, adding that they should adopt maintenance culture so that the vehicles will last longer.

Also speaking, the Director-General of Binani Campaign Organisation, Senator Ahmed Barata, said the benevolence of Senator Binani is beginning to touch the lives of the people in the state, and called on the people to vote massively for Binani in the coming governorship elections.

Barata further added that all the candidates of APC in the state were well selected and they would not disappoint the electorate if elected in the coming general election.

Meanwhile, Ishaka Dedan, the Adamawa State NUJ chairman, appreciated the governorship of the APC for coming to the aid of the state union, “which for many years has no vehicle to aid transportation in running the affairs of the state council.”

Dedan, who received the vehicle on behalf of the journalists, assured politicians that journalists would observed the ethics of journalism during the general election, adding that journalists will be objectives as much as possible.