19 Fulani Associations in North East Adopt Atiku, PDP

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



A few days to the presidential election holding Saturday, February 25, the presidential aspiration of a former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has received a boost as 19 prominent Fulani social-cultural associations have endorsed his presidential aspiration andvowed to vote for him.

The amalgamation of the 19 different Fulani social-cultural associations in the North East subregion under the aegis of Association of Northern Hardos endorsed Atiku at the end of their meeting held in Bauchi yesterday.

Speaking to Journalists after the meeting, Chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT) of Northern Hardos, Suleiman Abdullahi, said they had agreed to cast their votes for Atiku among the candidates.

According to him, “Atiku Abubakar is from the North-East subregion and we want him to win all the six states. We are gathered here to endorse his candidature and in sha Allah, majority of us will vote for Atiku Abubakar.

“We know that people have different political opinions and rights to vote for the candidates of their choice, but, majority of us have agreed to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.”

The BoT chairman, however, urged the Hardos, who attended the meeting in Bauchi to go back to their respective areas and educate their subjects to vote for the PDP and all its candidates but that nobody should be forced to do so.

He alleged that Fulani people, who were residing in the southern states have been subjected to incessant attacks, which had rendered them insecure and restless.

Abdullahi urged the government to come to the aid of the Fulani and accord them adequate security as they go about their legitimate means of livelihood.

Chairman, Bauchi State chapter of the Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore, Hussaini Mohammed, corroborated the stance saying they had confidence that Atiku would be a good president for the country, the reason they were supporting his candidature.