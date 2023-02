Soludo Orders Review of Cases of Alleged Secret Killings, Rights Abuses

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has ordered a review of the cases of human rights abuses, killings and sales of human parts in the state.

Soludo ordered the Attorney General of the State to call for a review of case files with allegations human rights abuses by some Police personnel in Anambra State.

There have been recent revelations of alleged killings and sale of human parts by top police officers at Police Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo, and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), in Awkuzu.

In a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, said that his attention had been drawn to media reports on alleged criminalities involving some police officers.

He said, “Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the Inspector General of Police has set up a Special Investigation Panel to investigate the allegations at the end of which a report would be issued.

“I commend the Inspector General of Police for that timely intervention.

“In the meantime, I have requested the Attorney General of Anambra State to immediately call for, and review all the files of cases on allegation of commission of offences created by the laws of our State, being handled by the said RRS.

“This will enable the attorney general to give such directions or take such necessary legal actions in line with section 211 of the Constitution and sections 148, 149 and 150 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Anambra State 2022,” he said.

Soludo assured the public that his government would be monitoring the situation closely and would ensure that justice would be done if anybody was found culpable.

The governor called for calm on the part of the public pending the outcome of the inquiry, urging them to remain patient and allow the law to run its due course.

He added: “My administration has zero tolerance for criminality and will always allow the rule of law to reign supreme at all times while ensuring that justice is meted to those who deserve it.”