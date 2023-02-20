Senator Adeola Concludes Tour of Wards in Five Ogun West  LGAs 

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance and All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ogun West, Senator Solomon Adeola has stated that effective representation requires that prospective representatives as well as serving ones at all levels should meet their people personally to know where the shoes pinches them and seek solutions to developmental challenges.

The senator, who is popularly known as Yayi, stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd at Ward 1, Pahayi, Ilaro in Yewa South Local Government area as part of the conclusion of his ward-to-ward tour of all the five councils of Ogun West Senatorial district.

The tour ended with engagement with stakeholders and royal fathers of Yewa South Local Government area.

Adeola had previously won elections info different offices for five consecutive times in the current dispensation.

He said: “I have personally toured and interacted with my people and party faithful in all the 59 wards of Ogun West Senatorial District. I have met various interest and trade groups and royal fathers. I have heard and seen the level of deprivation and underdevelopment they are suffering and enduring over the years in terms of lack of good infrastructure in roads, health, education, energy and other aspects of socio-economic development.

“Going forward, I am already addressing some of these challenges like instant donation of 25 transformers to various communities, grading of roads, cash donation for completion of town halls, police stations and palaces with a promise for more immediately after the election. Any contestant for representative position must meet his people at the level of addressing their need,” he said.

Adeola, who was earlier at Iwoye, Idogo and toured Ilaro Ward 1,2 and 3 donated N1.5 million for the grading of a critical road at Idogo stressed that the era of representative being imposed on people is over as representatives have to come to their prospective constituents for their support and as a way of getting first-hand knowledge of their needs for proper articulation and solutions at the earliest opportunities.

While encouraging the people of the district to vote for him as their senator in the forthcoming election having done much in terms of provision of infrastructure, human resource development and empowerment before his election, the senator appealed for their vote for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates.

“APC represents equity, fair play and national unity for the Nigeria nation. After eight years of rule by President Mohammadu Buhari as a Northerner, Nigerians are agreed that power should rotate to the South and Asiwaju Tinubu is the best candidate from the South based on his antecedents and preparedness,” he stated.

Adeola promised continuation of his empowerment and other infrastructure development programmes before and after the February 25 election, stressing that four out of the eight transformers requested in Ilaro would be delivered before the February 25 election.

Earlier on Mr. Adams Sangosina, who spoke on behalf of the communities in Ilaro, commended the senator for his landmark projects accomplished even before his aspiration to contest like the construction of ultra-modern Asade Agunloye Pavilion, the modern library at Federal Polythechnic, Ilaro and thousands of empowerment among others.

He added that eight transformers are needed at different locations in Ilaro as well as construction of some needed urban road rehabilitation including one passing in front of the senator’s house.