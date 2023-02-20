NPFL: Bendel Insurance’s Dominance Continue with Victory over Enyimba

*Lobi Stars top Group B table as teams go on 2023 elections break

Bendel Insurance of Benin continued their dominance in the on-going Nigeria Premier League (NPFL) league season with another win over second placed Enyimba FC of Aba.

The Match-day 9 marked the end of First Round of the abridged season with teams going on 2023 general election break.

The Benin Arsenal, pipped Enyimba FC by a lone goal at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin to continue their unbeaten start to the season with 23 points in 9 matches.

Imade Osarenkhoe scored his sixth goal of the season at the halfway mark of the first half to give Monday Odigie’s men a much-needed victory and extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points while Enyimba remained in second despite the loss.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, Shooting Stars played a 2-2 thriller with Akwa United. Joshua Akpan gave the host the lead early on but two goals in seven minutes from the away side turned the fixture around as a goal by Ajani in the last minute of the first half rescued a point for the Gbenga Ogunbote’s men.

Group B table toppers, Lobi Stars scored two goals in two minutes to stretch their lead at the top of group B after beating Doma United 2-0 at home.

The victory puts the Benue State club four points clear of reigning champions Rivers United who have two games in hand while Doma United failed to enter the qualification places with the defeat.

Samson Olasupo’s 59th minutes strike was the difference in the encounter as Sunshine Stars under the Sun in Akure recorded a famous 1-0 victory over Wikki Tourist to.move into second place on the log while Godwin Obaje’s fifth minute goal was canceled out by Robert Mizo as Bayelsa United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Enugu Rangers.

Niger Tornadoes wrap up league actions for Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Dakkada FC which moved them to sixth place in group B.

MATCH-DAY 9

Results

B’Insurance 1-0 Enyimba

Shooting 2-2 Akwa Utd

Bayelsa Utd 1-1 Rangers

Lobi Stars 2-0 Doma Utd

Sunshine 1-0 Wikki

Tornadoes 1-0 Dakkada

Today

Gombe Utd v Plateau Utd

Nasarawa Utd v Remo Stars

Wednesday, Feb 22

El Kanemi v Kwara Utd

Sunday, April 4

Abia Warriors v Rivers Utd