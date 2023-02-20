Landlords Cry Out to Sanwo Olu over Illegal Demolition

Wale Igbintade

Aggrieved Landlords in Ijegun area of Lagos State whose houses were demolished by the have cried out to the state Governo, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to help them unravel those behind the illegal exercise, and bring the officers involved to justice.

The landlords, Messrs Adeoye Kayode and Saka Akeem, alleged that the demolition of their homes and shops was instigated by an unknown person in connivance with a LASBCA official, named Adeboye.

Speaking through their lawyer, Ahmed Abbas, the landlords lamented that they do not know where else to go, adding that the demolition had rendered them and their families homeless.

The landlords, who claimed they have been living peacefully in their homes for more than 22 years before the demolition, added that the illegal demolition was carried out without court order or prior notice.

They urged Sanwo-Olu to help them unravel those behind the unlawful demolition, and bring them to justice.

According to Abbas, “About 22 years ago, Adeoye Kayode and Saka Akeem bought a piece of land each which measured a little less than half a plot. They built 3-bedroom/self-contained flats respectively and have been living there for over 20 years. They have the family receipts as virgin buyers in respect of their purchase of the land.

“During all this long period, they enjoyed peaceful and uninterrupted possession. Suddenly, in February 2021, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) served a seven-day quit notice on them requesting them to vacate as they intend to demolish the property.

“They went to the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning to find out the basis of the quit notice. They found out that the petitioner was lawyer, acting for a client, who resides outside Nigeria. After listening to both parties, one Mr. Ajibade, who presided, advised parties to explore amicable resolution of the matter.

“At the next meeting in April 2021, there was no resolution as the petitioners insisted on demolition of the property. For over 19 months following the said last meeting, there was no communication between the parties.

“Suddenly, on November 8, 2022, one Mr. Adeboye of LASBCA led men of the agency and some officers of the Nigeria Police at about 2p.m. to demolish both property without any court order.

“Upon the incidence being brought to our attention, we called Lawyer Bidemi Yusuf, the solicitor acting on behalf of her anonymous client. We also called the said Adeboye of LASBCA. Both of them denied knowledge of the demolition exercise. We subsequently petitioned the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning and the Attorney-General of Lagos State in letters dated November 16, 2022, and till date, they have not yet responded to our petition.

“No nation can develop or have peace in an atmosphere of injustice and impunity by highly connected individuals. A situation where an agency of a responsible government can be procured to carry out demolition of houses for which trespass and possession were the subject matter of the petition before them without a valid court order must be condemned by well-meaning Nigerians and the state.

“We are calling the attention of Governor Sanwo-Olu to use his good offices to order a thorough investigation, and ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of this lawless act using the sacred agencies of the state.

“We urged the governor to come to the aid of these voiceless men and their families who have being rendered homeless as a result of this lawless act. By so doing, the governor will be demonstrating that the primary purpose of an elected, responsible and responsive government is the welfare of its citizens.”

“Also, we demand a copy of demolition orders given by a competent court which authorised the demolition of our property. We also demand a copy of any court judgment which gave them ownership of the property. We are also charging them to court over the malicious damage, a threat to life and property, stealing, harassment and breach of peace.

“Please come to the aid of these men and women whose property have been demolished. These men for 22 years struggled all their lives to have a roof over their heads. In just one day, they lost everything, even they did not allow them to take their personal belongings.”