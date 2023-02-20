Emenike Implores Abia Monarchs  to Support  Vote for Change

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike, has made a passionate appeal to the traditional rulers in Abia State, urging them to play active part in the electoral process by voting and and mobilising their subjects to vote in the 2023 general election.

He made the appeal weekend during his courtesy visits to traditional rulers in Ohafia and Isuikwuato Local Governments as he rallied every segment of Abia stakeholders to join hands to rescue and develop the state.

The APC governorship flag bearer was inundated with complaints about the bad governance which had become the lot of Abia for over two decades and the neglect and humiliations that royal fathers had been subjected to by the state government.

He told the royal fathers that it was not enough to complain that things were not going well in Abia and then wish for things to change for the better without doing anything to stop those holding the state down.

“Ndieze(royal fathers) should vote to change the narrative of the state. You don’t just say enough is enough; you should say it with action,” he said.

According to him, every vote counts hence traditional rulers should not sit back at home on polling day but should join other eligible Nigerians to make a statement with their votes.

Emenike said that it would be very regrettable if traditional rulers kept quiet and allow Abia to continue the downward plunge without doing anything to stop it.

He said that the idea that traditional rulers should not participate in politics and should not hold political leaders accountable is untenable hence the royal fathers should break out of that cocoon and insist that right things must be done.

The APC governorship hopeful said that he holds royal fathers in very high esteem and recognises their role as change agents, adding: “I want to partner with you to change Abia and I want you to be part of that change.”

In each of the local governments where he interacted with the monarchs, the common lamentation was the retrogression of Abia and the neglect of the traditional institution.

The royal fathers said that the state government had refused to implement the statutory five per cent allocation to traditional rulers, adding that whenever it pleased the governor to pay he would release 0.8 per cent instead of five per cent.

The monarchs expressed confidence in the capacity and ability of the APC gubernatorial flag bearer to retrieve Abia from the hands of bad leaders and implement his laudable manifesto for a holistic development of the state