Ekiti Gov Hails Victorious Nigerian Contingent to World Arts and Crafts Festival in India

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has hailed members of the Ekiti State Performing Company (ESPC) that represented Nigeria at the just concluded Surajkund International Arts and Crafts Festival in India.

The team led the host country India and Uganda to emerge top in performance content among 56 countries that participated in the two-week festival, which is considered the biggest arts and culture festival in the world.

Oyebanji in a congratulatory message that was signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, lauded the ESPC’s superlative performances at the international festival, which he said has further confirmed the troupe as a force to reckon with at national and international levels.

He said that he was not surprised at the exploits of the team at the international festival because of the series of exemplary performances they have recorded in recent past, which included second position at NAFEST 2020 in Jos; first position at NAFEST 2021 and third position at NAFEST 2022 in Lagos; as well as several other awards and recognitions they have recorded since their repositioning under the leadership of Prof. Ojo Bakare, immediate past Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, whom the governor described as one of the best hands in the industry.

The governor said: “Judging from your exploits in the last three editions of NAFEST and other local recognitions and awards as well as your regular performances within the state, no one is in doubt that the global stage is your designation. I salute your courage, resilience and dexterity. I also assure you of the government’s support in every aspect.

“Our administration will continue to support and provide opportunities and platforms for our youths and indeed all Ekitis to exhibit their God-given talents in our efforts to make the state and the people prosperous.

“Congratulations on your exploits. We hope that this experience will encourage you to do more for our dear state and country