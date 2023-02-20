  • Monday, 20th February, 2023

EFCC Denies Raiding Tinubu’s House, Recovery of N400bn

Nigeria | 44 mins ago

*Recovers N3.3bn belonging to NHIS held in banks since 2015

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), weekend, denied raiding the residence of the presidential candidate of  the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu and recovering some N400 billion.


The commission, in another statement, signed by its Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, however, disclosed that the anti-graft agency had recovered N3.3 billion belonging to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and fraudulently held by some banks.


However, the EFCC statement said reports that the agency conducted a raid on Tinubu’s residence was unfounded.
“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400 billion.


“The commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news,” it said.
Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the agency said it recovered an additional sum of N900 million for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
It said the sum was part of monies which some deposit money banks fraudulently withheld since 2015 and refused to remit into the NHIS’ Treasury Single Account (TSA).


“The recovered funds were released to NHIS on February 8, 2023, two days shy of one year, when the commission, on February 10, 2022, also released the sum of N1billion recovered from the banks to the NHIS. This is in addition to the N1.4 billion earlier released to the scheme on August 5, 2022”, it said.
The commission noted that, the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Professor Muhammad  Sambo, had, on July 29, 2021, commended the commission for assisting the scheme in the recovery of funds fraudulently trapped in the vaults of some commercial banks.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.