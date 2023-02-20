Edo Varsity  Matriculates 1,000 Students,  VC Urges Students to Leverage ICT

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Newly admitted students of the Edo State University, Uzairue, have been advised to take advantage of the modern technology equipment and ICT facilities provided by the university to aid them to be the best in their chosen course of study.

The university Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, who gave the advice at the weekend during the eighth matriculation ceremony, where 1,000 students were admitted, said the modern infrastructures and equipment are provided for them to use in the classrooms, laboratories, halls of residence, adding that the conducive environment is to make the students stay in the university in a comfortable and unforgettable one.

According to him, “I want to assure you that the Edo State Government and management of the university will continue in their efforts to ensure that all teaching and research facilities, such as ICT, science equipment and other infrastructures for learning benefits are constantly provided and maintained for your use; I therefore enjoined you to reciprocate such gesture in the way you conduct yourself throughout your stay in the university.”

While welcoming the students and parents, the VC also used the opportunity to thank the parents for trusting the university in its ability to deliver both quality education and sound morals to their wards.

Prof. Aluyor disclosed that the university now has it own Teaching Hospital, saying Edo State University Teaching Hospital was made possible by the upgrade of the Central Hospital in Auchi by the state government, adding that “this will in no small way enhance the teaching of the university medical students.”

He said recently, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) gave a provisional approval of full accreditation for the MBBS programme of the College of Medical Sciences to enable the institution graduate its first medical students having commenced their studies in January 2017.

The VC further stated that the university has a thriving school of Post Graduate Studies with programmes covering PGD, Master, Mphil and PhD in the faculties of Arts, Management and Social Sciences, Engineering, Applied Health and Science, while the School of Post Graduate Studies has successfully graduated two sets of students.

The vice chancellor said the university has admitted over 1,000 students who have scored 140 and above in the 2022/2023 UTME, adding that they are being celebrated for being among the lucky ones that were offered admission into the university, and have successfully completed their clearance exercise and paid their school fees.

“I want to congratulate you for being the 8th set of students to take their matriculation oath. I employed you to abide by all regulations of the university and be responsible members of Edo State University Uzairue,” he said.

Prof. Aluyor, however, warned against any unruly behaviour, pointing out that the management of the university believed that students who err would be disciplined while those who do well should be rewarded.