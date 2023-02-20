Edo, Rubber Institute Partner to Boost Research on Product Devt

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his government would partner with the Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria to boost research on the development of indigenous products.

A statement yesterday, quoted Obaseki to have said this when he received delegates from the institute led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), (RRIN) Dr. Lelia Nkechinyere Dongo, who paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Benin City.

The governor said, “As a host state to two federal research institutes, we have been wondering how to collaborate better because there must be reasons why they were established in this state to research products indigenous to us.

“The state will benefit from what you are doing and if we have to collaborate with you, then we must understand the benefits.”

“Most Edo people don’t even know of your existence. So, we will hold a workshop together with you to bring the related agencies and stakeholders across Edo State so that they can understand what the institute is doing and the opportunities available.

“Working with you, and hopefully, by the time you hear from them and their initiatives, we can see how we can support each other and collaborate. You have to seek to be relevant especially through your host community to get the relevant support that you’re seeking.”

Obaseki continued: “Your principal, the federal government collects 52 percent of what comes to this country. 36 of us and the local governments share 48 percent which is less than one percent and the principle we operate in Edo is that every investment we make has to have economic benefit, impact and justification. We have to see how we can work together to benefit us and you.

“Also, we will like to help cement your relationship with your host community so that we can justify putting investment in there and they will know it’s not just for you alone. It’s going to be used by communities around there.

“The issue of primary healthcare is very important to us so we will help renovate and improve healthcare delivery. Power is something we can introduce you to. Do the surveillance to see what it will take to transport the distribution lines onto your facilities.

“When the institute was established, the demographic pressure of today did not exist but today, the city is encroaching into your facilities and it will be very difficult to stop that expansion. So, we need to sit down and plan how to deal with these issues.”

On his part, the Executive Director/CEO Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria, Dr. Dongo: “We have so much need which include encroachment, rehabilitation of access roads, rehabilitation of the health center servicing the institute, power, among others and we needed to bring them to your attention.