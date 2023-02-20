Catholic Bishops Urge Nigerians to Reject Evil, Vote God-fearing Leaders

*Olu of Warri advises thoroughness in choice of candidates

*NGE urges INEC, security agencies, others not to disappoint people

*NPSA tasks electoral body on effective deployment of technology

Michael Olugbode, Udora Orizu in Abuja and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has counselled Nigerians to vote wisely in next Saturday’s presidential election and elect transparent leaders with capacity to transform the country’s economy as well as ensure good governance.

This is as the Olu of Warri, he Olu Atuwatse III, has charged Nigerians to be thorough and deliberate in their choice of those to lead them in order not to repeat mistakes of the past.

At the same time, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and other stakeholders not to let the people down, as the nation is at the threshold of another democratic transition of government.



Also, the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), has tasked INEC to ensure the deployment and use of technological devices that were well-tested, protected from hacking, and replace those malfunctioning for effective functioning during the elections.

Specifically, the Bishops said the 2023 general election provides Nigerians with yet another opportunity in her national history to reject evil leaders and choose those that will govern with the fear of God.

“This is now the time to reject evil, greater or lesser, and wisely choose good and capable candidates at all levels. Our votes are precious; we must use them well, encouraging all eligible citizens to come out en masse to vote God-fearing, honest, vibrant and transparent leaders for a better Nigeria,” they stated.



In a Communique issued at the end of their first plenary meeting held at the CSN Resource Centre, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Durumi, in Abuja, and signed by the President, CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and Secretary, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, OSA, and released by Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese to newsmen, they “urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and its officials to ensure that their conduct during the entire electoral process are transparent, honest and beyond reproach.”

According to the communique titled: “Citizens Participation in Good Governance In Nigeria”, they contended that, “We continue to enjoin the commission to make sure that the newly adopted technologies for accreditation, transmission and collation of election results are transparently and sincerely deployed and not manipulated to give false results.”



The communiqué stated that, the media have a crucial role to play in entrenching good and democratic governance, by providing the necessary information that empowers the citizens, not only to engage the political class in debates on the issues that affect their lives, but also, to exercise their democratic choices and informed decisions about public issues.”

On the challenging economy and its effects on the citizens, the Bishops urged the federal government and its relevant agencies to immediately increase the circulation of new naira notes and put in place adequate and effective monetary cum relevant policies that would reduce the hardship experienced by the people.



The Bishop noted that the poor economy has continued to make life difficult for the people, as the value of the naira continues to decline, while the high cost of goods and services, including food items, continue to soar.

“The flawed implementation of the cash swap policy, which resulted in a cash crunch, has added to the ordeal, hunger, anger and frustration of the people.

“We enjoin all to strengthen security measures in their homes and institution. We call on all Nigerians to be law-abiding and vigilant and to shun all forms of violence and criminality, ”they said.

Olu of Warri Urges Thoroughness in Your Choice of Leaders

With the 2023 elections six days away, the Olu of Warri, the Olu Atuwatse III, has charged Nigerians to be thorough and deliberate in their choice of those to lead them in order not to repeat mistakes of the past.

The Warri Monarch, who gave the charge in a message titled: “A Call for Peace and Participation in the General Election” said it was time for Nigerians to show that their voices and votes do matter.



He said the 2023 general election presented a golden opportunity for the people to redirect the affairs of the country in a way that would be beneficial to all.

He further noted that the only way this could be achieved was for the people, especially the youths, to come out en mass to cast their votes for the right persons.

“For far too long, too many have believed the lie, that our voices don’t matter, and our votes don’t count. This lie has only birthed despair, which steals our ability to create the future we need. Apathy can no longer be a choice, just as last minute fire brigade approach, can no longer be our choice.

“We must be thorough and deliberate in our choices, as well as the manner in which we go about it, for our sakes and for the sake of generations to come. Young Nigerians, we can only birth change by voting for the leaders who will champion laws, policies, and actions for our peace and progress.



“Leaders who will choose our collective future over their personal aims and ambitions. These elections will be a turning point in the history of our country, and the youth cannot afford to be mere observers. It is time to become active participants in the affairs and future of our nation,” he stated

He therefore, urged the people to eschew violence and be orderly as they exercise their franchise on the days of the elections.

The monarch also appealed to the prospective victors to be magnanimous in victory, as well as those who will eventually lose to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and forge a common front in piloting the affairs of the country.

NGE Urges INEC, Security, Others Not to Disappoint Nigerians

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and other stakeholders not to let the people down, as the nation undergoes another democratic transition of government.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for Saturday February 25, while the governorship/states Houses of Assembly polls are slated for March 11.



In a communique signed by its President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, at the end of its Standing Committee in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital,weekend, the umbrella body for all editors in Nigeria said, Nigerians desired that their votes would count and expectant of free, fair and credible elections, devoid of violence.

“We call on the INEC to make good its promise of early deployment of electoral materials to polling units on election days and ensure its personnel, in their conduct, do not deviate from provisions of the Electoral Act and other laws guiding the elections.



“The NGE notes that all eyes will be on the operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and urges the electoral body to ensure that the devices are in top shape, to perform optimally and actualise the intended purpose of their introduction during the elections,” the statement added.

The editors also called on the electoral body to ensure the secrecy of ballots, by ensuring that its cubicles were well-positioned to achieve this and that cameras were kept away by voters while voting.



The Guild noted the important role of the security agencies in achieving free, fair and credible elections, urging them to be unbiased and ensure that voters were able to exercise their franchise freely in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of intimidation.

They also urged the security agencies to be on the lookout for vote buyers with a view to apprehending and prosecuting offenders, and advised them to provide adequate security for electoral officials and materials.

Expressing concern over the activities of some political parties since the commencement of the ongoing campaigns, the editors advised political parties and their candidates to play by the rules and impress on their supporters the need to avoid violence before, during and after the polls.

NPSA Tasks INEC on Effective Deployment of Technology

The Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA) has tasked INEC to ensure the deployment and use of technological devices that were well-tested, protected from hacking, and replace those malfunctioning for effective functioning during the elections.

The association also asked INEC to ensure seamless operational and logistics arrangements to prevent delays in the opening and closing of the accreditation and voting process, and the counting, collation, and transmission of results.



This recommendation was contained in a communique issued at the weekend at the end of NPSA’s two-day roundtable discussion tagged “Attaining Electoral Integrity in 2023 General Elections: Pointers to Policy,” held in Abuja.

The association asked INEC to map out areas of insecurity in the country based on levels of insecurity and levels of risks, through the Electoral Risk Management Tool (ERM Tool) it has developed and takes preventive measures with security agencies through its Inter-Agency Consultative Committee for Election Security (ECCES) to diminish the risks.



The association further called for vigorous voter education and related civic enlightenment programs on the electoral, particularly, accreditation and voting process and the responsibility of the electorate and Nigerians generally to dispel and counter fake news and related misinformation about the elections, and to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections.



The political scholars observed the power of incumbency, including the deployment of security agencies and the full panoply of the power of the state at federal and state levels, abused with impunity for partisan, unfair electoral advantage ahead of the election

They held that Nigeria could have electoral integrity, when the critical stakeholders respect the electoral laws guiding electoral conduct throughout the electoral cycle through which a collective will of the people is achieved, adding that “electoral integrity has a critical citizen-action content in the electoral process”.

NPSA President, Professor Hassan Salihu, who read the communique on behalf of the group noted that “electoral integrity also depended on the existence of real, impartial opportunities for addressing grievances.”