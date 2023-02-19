Yoruba Monarchs Ask INEC to Ensure Credible Elections







 Back Tinubu for presidency, seek cash swap policy review



Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



Traditional rulers of the Yoruba people from Ekiti, Lagos, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States have asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to uphold the right of every Nigerian to freely cast their vote.



The monarchs also affirmed the preeminent qualification of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the office of the president of Nigeria.



They made the remarks in a communique issued after a meeting held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

The communique, signed by the Director General, Conscience of Yoruba Nation, Abagun Kole Omololu, expressed satisfaction with the briefings the former Lagos State governor gave concerning his aspiration during his audience with them.



In a three-page communique formally released yesterday, the traditional rulers pledged their support for the success of the elections.



Specifically, they urged all the duly registered voters to exercise their civic duties peacefully to engender a desired change in the country.



They similarly appealed to the INEC, security agencies and other institutions involved in the general election “to support and uphold the right of every Nigerian to freely cast their vote without let or hindrance to guarantee the sanctity of the electoral process.”



While affirming their faith and support for the unity, peace, prosperity and progress of the country, the traditional rulers pledged to support the democratic process based on free choices according to universal adult suffrage freely exercised by the people.



They equally renewed their faith in the steady democratic growth of the country and reiterated their belief that equity and justice are prerequisites for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of the country.



The traditional rulers acknowledged Tinubu’s solid democratic credentials and unwavering commitment to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria.



On the cash swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the royal fathers expressed their concern about the recent hardship suffered by the people due to the policy’s perennial fuel scarcity.



They, therefore, urged more humane handling of these challenges to free the people from high-handedness, poverty and want.



The meeting held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, was presided by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi.



Royal fathers present include Orangun Oke Ila and Alayemore of Ido-Osun from Osun State; Olu of Ilaro, Onimeko of Imeko, Onipara of Ipara Remo and Olofin of Isheri from Ogun State.



Others are Ayagburen of Ikorodu, Oniru of Iru Land, Osolo of Isolo, Onijanikin of Ijanikin, Alara of Ilara of Ilara, Oniba of Iba, Aladeshonyi of Noforija and Elegushi of Ikate land from Lagos State; Owa Ooye of Okemesi-Ekiti, Arinjale of Ise Ekiti, Oore of Otun Ekiti, Olumuo of Omuo Ekiti and Obalero of Erinmope Ekiti from Ekiti State.