Group Faults Ex-FCT Minister for Attacking Tinubu

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Yoruba Solidarity Group (TYSG) has taken a swipe at a former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs. Jumoke Akinjide, over her attack on the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement by its Coordinator, Adewale Abiodun yesterday, the warned her to stop forthwith verbal attacks on Tinubu, whom it described as the most suitable candidate for the presidency of Nigeria, stating that she has no moral right to speak on politicians like Tinubu.

Abiodun advised that instead of dissipating energy to rubbish Tinubu, Akinjide should use her energy to first launder the image of her principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whom his direct boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had described in unprintable names.

He declared that Akinjide’s efforts to persuade the good people of Oyo State not to vote for Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2023 polls were already fruitless as nobody was ready to listen to her more so as she did not perform as a minister.

He said rather than serving meritoriously like Prof. Taoreed Adedoja, who represented Oyo State before her, she was hurled into detention at the expiration of her tenure as Minister on allegation of corruption.

He added that he was not surprised that she is currently being used against Yoruba Presidency in 2023 as history has a way of repeating itself.

He maintained that the verbal attacks on the APC presidential candidate by Akinjide on Saturday, during a live radio programme, was not only laughable but condemnable.

He said: “Akinjide talked about Tinubu not bringing anything for the Yorubas in the last eight years, forgetting that the last time the APC presidential candidate held a public office was between 1999 and 2007.

“She should tell us only one thing brought not to the entire Southwest, but to Ibadan alone when Chief Richard Akinjide, was the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation under the Shehu Shagari led NPN government from 1979 to 1983. Was it not at the period that the international airport was moved away from Ibadan?

“Thousands of Oloye Jumoke Akinjide cannot convince the good people of Oyo State not to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been the greatest promoter of democracy, rule of law and betterment of Yoruba Land.

“That states like ours, Oyo has local government development authorities, it was Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who pioneered the creation out of his visionary and development-driven politics.”