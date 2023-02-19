Atiku Pledges to Restore Peace, Security, Return Power to States

*Five political parties collapse structures for former VP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday promised to restore peace and security to all the states of the North-east zone and Nigeria in general.



This is coming as five political parties have collapsed their structures into the PDP and thrown their weights behind Atiku.

The former vice president has also pledged to ensure the devolution of powers to all the 36 states of the federation as a way of reducing over-dependence on the centre.



Addressing a mammoth crowd at the campaign that took place in Yola, Adamawa State, Atiku said: “Today is the final day of our rally all over the country. I want to use this opportunity not only to address the people of Adamawa State but the entire country. I want to thank Nigerians in the 36 states of the federation who have come out in the last six months, to show solidarity, to show support for our party and myself.



“Let me promise Nigerians that we shall never disappoint you. If you give us your mandate, we promise to live by our promises that we have a united country, that we have a peaceful country, that we have a buoyant economy for our country, and we have the best education for our children and also we devolve powers to states and local governments with corresponding resources,” he explained.



Speaking on his agenda as contained in his manifesto, he said: “These are the five key points the PDP has promised to deliver. Therefore, I want to reiterate my commitment to those key points. Adamawa State you know this is an abundant opportunity for you if you elect PDP to the presidency if you elect PDP to continue to govern the state. I don’t have to tell you what I can do for Adamawa; you know this and Nigeria in general. You know me, I live by my words and commitment. I want to appeal to you to vote for the PDP from top to bottom and don’t be misled by any propaganda by anybody.



“This is where the future of our state and country resides in the hands of PDP. I want to appeal to you to vote for the PDP because I know you have never failed us. My citizens of Adamawa State, I can’t thank you enough but don’t forget that Nigerians have been very kind to you, they elected me in 2019 to lead this party and again they have not been disappointed. They will elect me again this time, I appeal to you not to disappoint Nigerians for the favour they have done to you.

In his speech, the PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State said: “We know that Nigerians are in pain, troubled in their hearts, and hungry. Students are worried about their education and we know that even small businessmen are worried that their businesses will collapse.

Also speaking, a former Director in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Naja’atu Mohammed has vowed that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu will not score up to 25 per cent votes from the northern states.



The former director of the APC PCC said the PDP would do everything to stop Tinubu in the forthcoming elections.

She said: “Nigeria belongs to all of us; APC has said that they have a president and 23 governors. They need 25 per cent of the total votes.

“You must stop that from happening. You must stop the APC from getting 25 per cent of your votes from the North. He doesn’t need us, and we don’t need him,” she added.



Meanwhile, five political parties have collapsed their structures into the PDP and thrown weight behind Atiku.

The five political parties are the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).



The parties disclosed their decision yesterday at the PDP rally in Yola, Adamawa State.

Speaking on behalf of the other national chairmen of the political parties, the National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantele, said the parties arrived at the decision to adopt the PDP presidential torchbearer because he is the right man for the job.

He, however, said the parties would participate in the other elections.