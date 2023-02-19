APC NWC, Govs in Crucial Meeting

Latest Headlines
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu alongside other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party are in crucial meeting with governors elected on the platform of the party.
The meeting, which is coming less than a week to the presidential and National Assembly elections, may not be unconnected with the face off between the President and governors of the party over the naira redesign policy.
The meeting which commenced at about 2:35 pm had Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna and Kogi, Yobe, Zamafara, Ekiti and Jigawa governors with deputy governors of Imo and Katsina in attendance.
Details later …