Osimhen Scores 100th Career Goal



Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, yesterday scored his 100th career goal as his second goal on the night ensured Napoli beat Sassuolo 2-0.

His goal at the Mapei Stadium yesterday has also taken the Nigeria international’s goal haul to 19 this season and in good stead to win the Serie A top scorer’s award.



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring for Napoli with a brilliant solo goal in the 12th minute.

Osimhen doubled the advantage in the 32nd minute when he rifled the ball home from an almost impossible angle,

He found himself with two defenders and scarcely had the space to shoot but caught everyone off guard including the Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli when he produced a shot.



It therefore came as a litle surprise when Italian coach, Peter Lo Monaco revealed that he believes Osimhen is the best striker that has played for Napoli since Aurelio De Laurentiis became the club’s president.

Napoli has been blessed with various attacking talents since De Laurentiis took over the reins in 2004. Naples has been home to some of the deadliest strikers since then.



Top poachers like Ezequiel Lavezzi, Gonzalo Higuain, Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens, and Arkadiusz Milik have graced the pitch in Naples.

The Super Eagles striker is on that list, as he has shown that potency in his three years at the club. Since 2020, The Nigerian striker has scored 46 goals in a Napoli shirt, and he could do even more if he stays in the club.