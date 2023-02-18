Obi Emelonye Celebrates 20th Wedding Anniversary

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Two decades of matrimony to some couple might seem like magic, especially in entertainment industry where marriages have assumed different meaning going by recent trend. But for Nollywood filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, twenty years in marriage has given him reason to renew his vow to love his wife and reminisce on these years together as husband and wife.

To mark the anniversary of their wedding last Sunday, February 12, the multiple-award-winning filmmaker took to social media to celebrate his beloved wife, Amaka. According to the London-based director cum lecturer, the occasion was reveled with an intimate anniversary dinner hosted by his close friends at a Nigeria restaurant in Grays Essex where they wined and dined.

In one of his updates on Instagram, Emelonye posted a picture of himself and his wife, with the caption: “12th of February… 12th February 2001 was the day I called you my wife without knowing your name. Same date in 2003, my people performed the customary marriage rites that sealed our union. Same date in 2005, I signed my life over to you in front of God, friends and family.”

Thanking his wife for her love and everything, Emelonye noted that “Today, the 12th of February 2023, I celebrate 2 decades of being called your husband by renewing my vow to love you with all my soul and to be the best man I can be. Thank you for giving everything you are and more. Happy wedding anniversary my queen…”

Obi Emelonye is one of the most prolific producers and directors in Nollywood with amazing films like Onye Ozi, The Mirror Boy, Last Flight to Abuja, Thy Will be Done and most recently, Badamasi, Black Mail, Money Miss Road, and others to his credit.

Once speaking about his marriage, Emelonye said “This is a woman who has constantly re-invented herself. It demands constant work on both parties to try and stay appealing to your partner. You are not going to say because I am married, I’m not going to look after myself again. No, you have to constantly re-invent yourself; constantly remain appealing and sexy to your partner. I do that and my wife does it. I guess that’s why we have the kind of marriage we have after years of being together.

“It’s easy to get carried away in our industry where women will do everything to lure you to their side. You need the grace of God, self-discipline, steadfastness and the fear of God to survive in the movie industry and not to riddle your life with scams, gossips and scandals.”

Emelonye met his wife on the set of ‘Fire Dancer” a film produced by Tchidi Chikere, in 2001. They are blessed with three lovely children – a girl and two boys.