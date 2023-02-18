Nigeria Immigration to Introduce more Passport Reforms

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Idris Jere, has promised Nigerians to look forward to more passport reforms that would ease the pains currently associated with the system.

The CG, disclosed that the new improved passport system on introduction would deepen passport reforms in Nigeria for excellence in the discharge of NIS mandate.

Idris made the promise yesterday in Abuja at the decoration ceremony of the agency’s newly promoted senior officers to the ranks of Assistant Comptroller Generals (ACGs) and Comptrollers of Immigration.

He said the agency has three areas of focus, which are e-border management, passport reforms and staff welfare, of which it has continued to make improvement by ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the attainment of these targets.

He said: “Our statutory mandate as both law enforcement and service delivery agency demands that we masterfully deploy our best hands across service and operational windows to ensure that we regularly and consistently make enduring impressions on the minds of those we relate with.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our pursuit to excellently discharge our mandate through priority attention given to human capacity development and timely promotion of officers and men.”

He added that “the NIS is saddled with the management of migration thus; we have taken necessary steps including deployment of technology in the discharge of our duty.”

The NIS boss however tasked the newly promoted senior officers, 11 ACGs and 35 Comptrollers, to bring to bear hard work, commitment, self-discipline and honesty and integrity among others, as a show of loyalty and dedication to duty.

He told the newly promoted officers that:”Promotion is a product of high level exercise, hard work, commitment, self-discipline, honesty, integrity and above all, loyalty. Loyalty is the totality of the other virtues as those who must command must first learn to obey.

“Your new ranks automatically places you in positions to make critical decisions that will determine the fate of officers and men as well as the course of progress in the Service therefore as you wear your new ranks, your coordination, perspective and focus must be absolutely service centred, nationalistic, just and fair in all your dealings.”

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Tony Akuneme, who was elevated to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration, told journalists that the enormous task that comes with the new ranks is a call for greater commitment and service to the nation.

He said as a spokesperson of the Service, he has mentored his subordinates to take on the role of a PRO with passion, responsibility and selflessly because his new rank comes with new responsibility.

Akuneme while expressing his happiness over the promotion, said: “All we need to carry out our tasks is dedication and passion and if you love your country, there is no way you won’t be able to put in extra effort and hours whether you are paid for it or not as long as you see the results.

“I am happy that with the help of the media, the narrative and perception of the Service is beginning to change, the NIS being in the news for the right and positive reasons and I am positive that this will continue even if I am given new responsibility.”