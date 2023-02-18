NBC Issues 30-Day Ultimatum to CNN, BBC Other Foreign Broadcast Stations to Register



Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has issued an ultimatum to all foreign broadcasters who have offices in Nigeria and are beaming signals into the country to come forward and register with the commission in the next 30 days.

The Director General of NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, issued the ultimatum yesterday in Abuja at the presentation of provisional licenses to 67 broadcasters and organisations.



The likes of CNN, BBC, VOA, Al Jazeera are affected by the current directives.

He also noted that some foreign broadcasting stations that maintain offices in the country were unregistered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“Some of them are even producing content in Nigeria. They don’t have license from the NBC and that is considered to be illegal transmission. Once you are an illegal broadcaster that means you are undermining the security of the country and we are going to hand you over to the relevant security agencies for prosecution,” he warned.



He said NBC was determined to collaborate with the security agencies to clamp down on illegal broadcasters in the country.

He described the approval of the 67 licenses as a testimonial that President Buhari yearned for media pluralism and freedom of expression while imploring the licensees to complement the gesture by promoting the country’s democratic values, national unity, and cultural heritage.



“You are also required to reciprocate the gesture by putting the license into use within the timeframe provided and act responsibly and in accordance with the Act, Code and other extant laws guiding broadcasting in Nigeria. Pay attention to safeguarding the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria through your broadcast.

“Your platform must not be used to campaign against any ethnic group in Nigeria, against any religion and to propagate sentiments,” Ilelah said.



The NBC DG similarly called on IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the commission to avoid disconnection and prosecution.



He also warned broadcasters that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online as they are two different licenses.

Ilelah also pronounced that as part of the requirements for the commencement of test transmission, broadcasters are now to send their staff for training at the newly established Nigeria Broadcast Institute.