Dogo Set to Compound El Kanemi’s Woes



After midweek pumelling in the hands of Plateau United in one of Match 8 fixtures, El Kanemi will this weekend host an equally troubled side, Kwara United Football Club.



Former champions, Plateau United on Thurday defeated visiting El-Kanemi Warriors 5-0 at the New Jos stadium.

The home side got off to a dream start when Sunday Anthony opened the scoring in the 2nd minute and 17 minutes later, Jackson Eru made it 2-0.

That goal signalled it was going to be a harvest of goals as the home side got the third in the 27th minute through Ibrahim Mustapha who scored with his trademark header and later apologised to his home club.



At the restart of the second half, the Peace Boys who were still thirsty for more goals were duly rewarded with the fourth in the 63rd minute when Michael Tochukwu scored from the spot and two minutes into stoppage time, Uche Onwuasanya, put the icing on the cake with the fifth goal.

Their opponent this weekend who just appointed a new Technical Adviser- Kabir Dogo after the resignation of Abdulazeez Mohammed were held to a goalless draw by visiting Remo Stars midweek.



Kwara United last Saturday in Ilorin announced former Wikki Tourists of Bauchi handler, Dogo, as the club’s new Technical Adviser.

Dogo replaces Mohammed who resigned from the position a few moments earlier.

The appointment, according to the club, is with immediate effect.

The club’s Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye, said it was very necessary to name another coach, because “allowing a vacuum will not augur well for the club at this crucial moment”.



Dogo’s appointment came shortly after Mohammed’s resignation, just moments after their 0-2 loss to hosts Nasarawa United FC at the New Jos Stadium last Saturday.

Under Mohammed this season, Kwara United won just one of their seven matches.

They beat Akwa United FC, drew against Gombe United and Shooting Stars Sports Club, and lost their four other matches.

NAN reports that the coach, while stepping aside, said the potentials were there for them to do well, but it was unfortunate that things were going the wrong way.



Titiloye said since the club had accepted Mohammed’s resignation, there would be no need to allow for a vacuum, hence the engagement of Dogo.

Dogo had also just resigned as the handler of Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi, another NPFL side.

“We have accepted his (Mohammed’s) resignation, as he has accepted full responsibility for the club’s poor run.