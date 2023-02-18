APC Pegs Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Governorship Forms at N50m

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pegged the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states at N50 million.

The schedule of activities and timetable for the Governorship released by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Arugungu, showed that the nomination form goes for N40 million while the expression of interest attracts a payment of N10 million.



However, the ruling party approved that nomination forms to all female gubernatorial aspirants and Persons Living With Disabilities (PWD) would be given free. They would however pay for the expression of interest form.

Arugungu said: “By the provision of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby release its timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the conduct of 2023 Gubernatorial Elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States.”



The schedule also showed that youth from the age of 25 – 40 years would enjoy a 50 per cent discount from nomination forms, while full payment would be made for the expression of interest form.



According to the schedule of activities, sale of nomination and expression of interest forms commenced on Wednesday 15 and would end on February 22, while the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents was slated for February 22.

The party also scheduled the screening of aspirants to take place between March 24th and 26, while publication of screening results is slated for March 28, and screening appeal would be held March 29.



The primary election would be held on April 10, while the primary election appeal would be held on April 12.

The gubernatorial elections in the three states will take place on 11 November 2023.