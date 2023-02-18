APC Campaign: Tinubu Didn’t Ask Governors to Ignore Buhari

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied media reports that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, asked APC governors to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast and enforce the Supreme Court ruling on the recirculation of old Naira notes.

Director, Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued yesterday described the report as fake and demanded that the online newspaper recant the story with “immediate effect”.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a fake viral news published by the Peoples Gazette, claiming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate has asked APC governors to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast and enforce the Supreme Court ruling on the recirculation of old Naira notes.

“The publication by the platform is fake. The Gazette should recant the story with immediate effect.

“Tinubu never issued such an order. Mr. Dele Alake, the APC-PCC Adviser on Media and Communications never issued such advisory on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu.”

Onanuga noted that the message quoted by the online platform was being randomly shared on WhatsApp, saying Mr. Dele Alake was not the author.

He added: “Asiwaju Tinubu has been known, since the currency swap crisis started, to call for calm as the authorities try to find out a solution to the currency crisis. He has offered a six-point suggestion to lessen the anguish our people are facing in trying to get money from the banks.

“He has also held several meetings with President Buhari, his leader over the matter. It is thus inconceivable and unthinkable that he would instruct APC governors to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s order on the currency matter.”

Onanuga noted that the governors who have so far declared this line of action said clearly that they were acting on the ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, stressing that Tinubu had no influence in this decision.